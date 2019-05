AIIMS Admit Card 2019: All India Institute of Medical Science Admit Card to be Released Today at aiimsexams.org

| The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will be releasing the admit card for MBBS exam today. The AIIMS 2019 Admit Card will be released shortly today, i.e, May 15 (Wednesday) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Examination Section’s official website aiimsexams.org at 12 pm. The download URL will be added soon by the exam conducting authority. Candidates are required to keep a close track at the AIIMS Examination Section’s webpage.The AIIMS Admit Card 2019 will not be available to candidates through other offline mode like through message or postal services.1- Visit the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Examination Section’s official website aiimsexams.org 2- Click on link saying download AIIMS Admit Card3- Enter the required details4- Hit the submit button5- Your AIIMS Admit Card 2019 will be displayedTake a print out of the downloaded 2019 AIIMS Admit Card and read the rules concerning what is allowed and what is not allowed for candidates to carry in the examination hall. Paste a photograph on the specified box on the AIIMS Admit Card 2019 and report the exam center with one of your ID proof documents.The national level medical entrance exam AIIMS is scheduled for May 25 and May 26. The AIIMS is a computer based test format and is conducted annually to grant admissions at government medical colleges. For the current year, as many as 1120 seats are open for admission.