1-min read

AIIMS Admit Card 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Released AIIMS Admit Card 2019 at aiimsexams.org

Trending Desk

Updated:May 15, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
AIIMS Admit Card 2019 Released | The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the admit card for all registered MBBS applicants today.

The AIIMS 2019 Admit Card is available at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Examination Section’s official website aiimsexams.org.

The AIIMS Admit Card 2019 is available just in online mode. So, candidates who have filled the application form for the national level medical entrance exam AIIMS, are advised to download their hall ticket at the earliest. The online exam will be held on May 25 and May 26 for offering admission to MBBS courses only.

Download Your AIIMS Admit Card 2019

1- Go on the AIIMS, Examination Section’s official website aiimsexams.org
2- Search for a tab reading AIIMS 2019 Admit Card
3- Click on it AIIMS Admit Card 2019
4- Enter your registration ID, password and captcha code
5- Click submit button
6- The AIIMS Admit Card 2019 will be shown on the screen

Download and take a printout. The 2019 AIIMS Admit Card mentions the rules to be followed at the examination hall. Read the instruction given on your AIIMS Admit Card 2019 to be acquainted with the AIIMS 2019 dos and donts.
Also Watch

