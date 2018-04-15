English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIIMS Bars Professor from Guiding PhD Students After Researcher Attempts Suicide
The 36-year-old PhD student from the Microbiology department had allegedly attempted suicide at his residence in Gautam Nagar by overdosing on drugs on March 25 and had accused his supervisor of mental harassment, abuse, and delay in his fellowship.
File photo of AIIMS, Delhi.
New Delhi: Acting tough, the AIIMS has shifted all students doing PhD and research under a professor of Microbiology to other faculty members and also debarred her from guiding students for the next three years after a student attempted suicide, accusing her of harassment and abuse.
The 36-year-old PhD student from the Microbiology department had allegedly attempted suicide at his residence in Gautam Nagar by overdosing on drugs on March 25 and had accused his supervisor of mental harassment, abuse, and delay in his fellowship.
The incident had sparked protests by PhD students of the premier institute who demanded suspension and strict action against the accused professor following which a committee was constituted to inquire into the matter.
"All the students doing PhD thesis under her have been shifted to other faculty members. Also, she will not be guiding any student for the next three years," said a senior doctor at AIIMS.
Notably, in his letter to AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, the fifth year student alleged that he was being mentally harassed and humiliated by the supervisor under whom he got registered in August 2013.
I have been under constant mental harassment and humiliation. She has again and again used filthy and abusive language in front of everyone. She scolds even when work is done correctly.
"My mental harassment is aggravated as she is not able to procure appropriate facilities, funds in the lab and makes no attempt to get the things done...my fellowship is delayed and this puts me in an additional financial problem and mental burden, the student alleged in the letter.
He also claimed that some students, who also are undergoing PhD under the same guide, having contracted TB while working in the lab due to lack of proper equipment and personal protective accessories given to them.
The AIIMS is also learned to have issued instructions to all supervisors in the department to implement safety measures and infrastructure for the laboratory staff.
Also Watch
The 36-year-old PhD student from the Microbiology department had allegedly attempted suicide at his residence in Gautam Nagar by overdosing on drugs on March 25 and had accused his supervisor of mental harassment, abuse, and delay in his fellowship.
The incident had sparked protests by PhD students of the premier institute who demanded suspension and strict action against the accused professor following which a committee was constituted to inquire into the matter.
"All the students doing PhD thesis under her have been shifted to other faculty members. Also, she will not be guiding any student for the next three years," said a senior doctor at AIIMS.
Notably, in his letter to AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, the fifth year student alleged that he was being mentally harassed and humiliated by the supervisor under whom he got registered in August 2013.
I have been under constant mental harassment and humiliation. She has again and again used filthy and abusive language in front of everyone. She scolds even when work is done correctly.
"My mental harassment is aggravated as she is not able to procure appropriate facilities, funds in the lab and makes no attempt to get the things done...my fellowship is delayed and this puts me in an additional financial problem and mental burden, the student alleged in the letter.
He also claimed that some students, who also are undergoing PhD under the same guide, having contracted TB while working in the lab due to lack of proper equipment and personal protective accessories given to them.
The AIIMS is also learned to have issued instructions to all supervisors in the department to implement safety measures and infrastructure for the laboratory staff.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Friday 13 April , 2018 October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Friday 13 April , 2018 Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|79
|59
|60
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Can't Make Mistakes While Playing the Likes of Lee Chong Wei, Says Kidambi Srikanth
- Japanese Engineer Builds 28-Feet Long Humanoid Robot Out of Love For Anime
- Forget Rampage, Dwayne Johnson Is 'A Big Teddy Bear' According To Co-star
- Salman Khan is Back in Action as He Resumes Race 3 Shooting With Jacqueline; See Pics
- Top 5 Most Expensive Motorcycles on Sale in India