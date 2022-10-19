AIIMS Bhubaneswar Doctor Arrested for Cheating, Impregnating Woman on Pretext of Marriage

A doctor working at the All India Institute of Medical Services (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar has been arrested on charges of cheating her by promising marriage.

Jaideep Das Gupta, a doctor in the cardiology department of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, was arrested after the complainant said that Gupta had been in a relationship with her for two years and engaged in sexual intercourse with the promise of marriage.

Gupta came to be known to the complainant when took her father to AIIMS on December 17, 2020. At the time, Gupta had asked for her mobile number.

Although the woman initially refused to give her number, the accused said that he would not let her take her father home from there, after which she was forced to share her number.

Subsequently, the doctor started talking to her on the phone regularly since January 2021.The accused won the confidence of the complainant by promising to marry her. During the course of their relationship, the woman got pregnant and the accused asked her to abort when she was 2 months along.

A few days later, when she came to know that the accused had an affair with another girl, they had an argument and the accused got angry and her. He also threatened she would be killed if she told anyone about this incident.

The woman then lodged a complaint at the Mahila police station. Based on the complaint, the Mahila police station initiated a case and arrested the following accused and prosecuted him in court.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here