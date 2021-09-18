AIIMS Bhubaneswar Holds India’s First Lung Washing Treatment for a 22-Month-Old Girl

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has reached another milestone by treating a young girl who was suffering from a rare disease of the lungs called Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis.

The little also is the youngest child in the country to have undergone this procedure. It is a rare treatment that has been conducted successfully by a team of doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar Department of Pediatrics.

As per information, a 22 months old girl from Dhenkanal had Covid-19 along with other family members in June 2021 and recovered. In July, she developed fever with breathing difficulty, for which she was admitted to various hospitals of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. However, as the child’s condition did not improve, she was admitted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

After diagnosis, she was suspected to be suffering from Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis, a rare disease in which milk-like materials get deposited in both the lungs, which the child cannot cough out. The only available treatment option for this disease is washing both lungs with saline, which is technically challenging in such a sick child. An expert team of doctors was formed and the group decided to do the lung washing (whole lung lavage) by putting the child on ECMO support (artificial lungs).

The team included doctors from the department of paediatrics, anaesthesia, cardiothoracic surgery and paediatric surgery. The team did the entire procedure on August 30. After this, the girl’s condition improved and she went for a second such procedure on September 13, which made her condition further better. She was discharged with a small minimal oxygen requirement on Saturday, AIIMS authority informed.

Parents of the child expressed their happiness and extended gratitude to Prof. Gitanjali Batmanabane, Director, AIIMS and Head of the Department, Dr Samarendra Mahapatro for the support and encouragement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here