AIIMS Delhi Cyber Attack: Hackers Demanding Hefty Ransom to Decrypt Data, Say Sources

The cyberattack on the servers of All India Institute of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was carried out in order to demand ransom to decrypt critical data encrypted by the hackers, sources in intelligence agencies told News18.

Sources added that no further discussions have taken place over the ransom demand, reportedly to the tune of Rs 200 crore, and hospital authorities have started working off of the back-up data.

Meanwhile, the NIC e-hospital database and application servers for e-hospital have been restored. The NIC team is scanning and cleaning infection from other e-hospital servers located at AIIMS which are required for delivery of hospital services, reports said.

Four physical servers arranged for restoring e-hospital services have been scanned and prepared for the databases and applications.

Also, the AIIMS network sanitisation is in progress. Antivirus solutions have been organised for servers and computers. It has been installed on nearly 1,200 out of 5,000 computers. Twenty out of 50 servers have been scanned and this activity is ongoing 24×7, the source said.

“The full sanitisation of the network is likely to continue for five more days. Thereafter, e-hospital services can be rolled out in a phased manner. Patient care services, including emergency, outpatient, inpatient, laboratory etc services are being continued on manual mode,” the source said.

With PTI inputs

