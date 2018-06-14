English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2018: 551 Nursing Officer Posts, Apply Before 12th July 2018
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 551 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer under Group ‘B’ has begun on the official website.
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 551 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer under Group ‘B’ has begun on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi – aiimsexams.org.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 12th July 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2018 for Nursing Officer Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.aiimsexams.org
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on the link ‘Nursing Officer – 2018 for AIIMS, New Delhi’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form, make online payment and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the conformation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://nursingofficer.aiimsexams.org/Registration
Direct Link for Login - http://nursingofficer.aiimsexams.org/?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST Category – Rs.100
PWD Category - NIL
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 551
Unreserved – 279
SC – 82
ST – 41
OBC - 149
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing/ B.Sc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/Board or Council.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.
https://mail.aiims.edu/images/pdf/recruitment/advertisement/recttcell-12-6-18.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4600 per month.
Selection Process:
The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test.
Important Dates:
Date of Written Examination – 16th September 2018
Date of Declaration of Result – 26th September 2018
