AIIMS Director Says Chain of Covid-19 Spread Can Be Stopped by Imposing Lockdowns in Small Containment Zones

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Friday said not only is the number of coronavirus cases in India on the decline, so is the recovery rate.

Speaking at the 7th SBI Conclave, Guleria said the number of patients on ventilators is also coming down In Delhi and an overall decline in numbers across states will take time.

On Friday, India registered yet another record single-day jump of 26,506 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 7,93,802, while the death toll climbed to 21,604 with 475 people succumbing to the infection in 24 hours. In this period, 19,138 COVID-19 patients got cured, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases to 4,95,515.

Guleria said India needs to work on a strategy where there is good public awareness, adding that oxygen therapy and use of steroids are the only things that have been working.

Guleria said the chain of transmission can be stopped by imposing lockdowns in small containment zones, adding lockdowns for entire cities will not help control the infection.