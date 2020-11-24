AIIMS Doctor Killed, 2 Missing as Car Falls into Canal in UP's Muzaffarnagar

An AIIMS doctor was killed while two went missing when their car fell into the Ganga canal in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said. Another doctor, who was travelling in the car, has been rescued and hospitalised.

Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar told PTI that the incident occurred when four doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi -- Priya, Arti, Praveen and Nitin Kumar -- were on their way to Delhi from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand in a car.

On receiving information about the vehicle falling into the canal near Kamheda village within the Purkazi police station limits, police rushed to the spot and rescued Priya. However, Arti lost her life in the incident while Praveen and Nitin Kumar were missing, the police said.

Priya was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, they added. All four doctors were in their early 30s, the police said.