1-min read

AIIMS Doctor Self-harms Over Gender & Caste Bias, RDA Seeks Minister's Intervention

The association, led by President Adarsh Pratap Singh, stated that the doctor made several appeals, but adequate action was not taken.

IANS

Updated:April 19, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
AIIMS Doctor Self-harms Over Gender & Caste Bias, RDA Seeks Minister's Intervention
A view of AIIMS building in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Resident Doctors Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday knocked the doors of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over caste and gender-based harassment of a doctor at the institute.

In the letter, the association said, "We would like to bring to your kind notice a serious event of caste and gender based discrimination of a senior resident of CDER, AIIMS. The behaviour of the administration and the institute committee led the resident to take an extreme step of inflicting self-harm."

The association, led by President Adarsh Pratap Singh, stated that the doctor made several appeals, but adequate action was not taken.

"She has also written to Women's Grievance Cell and SC-ST Welfare Cell at AIIMS, New Delhi and National SC-ST Commission, New Delhi, but no appropriate action has been taken."

The association appealed to the administration and the ministries concerned to address the injustice at the earliest.

"We look upon you for justice to prevail and ensure such actions do not happen again."

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

