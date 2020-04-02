Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

AIIMS Doctor and His 9-Month Pregnant Wife Test Positive for Coronavirus, Both in Isolation

Sources say his wife, who is nine-month pregnant, has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been isolated.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2020, 11:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AIIMS Doctor and His 9-Month Pregnant Wife Test Positive for Coronavirus, Both in Isolation
Image courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: A senior resident doctor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19, official sources confirmed on Thursday.

Sources say his wife, who is nine-month pregnant, has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been isolated.

The doctor from the Physiology Department has been admitted to the new private ward of the hospital, official sources said, adding contact-tracing is being done and those identified are being screened and advised home-quarantine accordingly.

The source of the infection is yet to be ascertained, but official sources said the doctor does not have any foreign travel history.

A senior CRPF doctor, working as the chief medical officer at a Delhi-based hospital of the force, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. They said the doctor has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Haryana's Jhajjar.

Two resident doctors of the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi have also tested positive for COVID-19. Besides, two doctors of Delhi government-run hospitals who have also tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

One of the Safdarjung Hospital doctors, who is part of the team treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital, is believed to have contracted the disease during the course of duty, the sources had said on Wednesday.

The other medico, a female resident doctor who is a third-year post-graduate student of Biochemistry Department, had recently travelled abroad, they had said.

Both of them showed symptoms of COVID-19 and their test results came out positive three days ago. They are now undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of Safdarjung Hospital.

"All doctors and staff who had come in contact with them have been tested and so far nobody else has been found positive for coronavirus infection," said sources.

At Sardar Patel Hospital and Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) too, a doctor each has tested positive for the coronavirus infection, the sources had said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    1,860

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,069

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    155

     

  • Total DEATHS

    53

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 02 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    737,417

     

  • Total Confirmed

    997,024

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    208,637

     

  • Total DEATHS

    50,970

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres