AIIMS Doctor's Decomposed Body Found Hanging at Rented Accomodation in Hauz Khas Area of Delhi

The decomposed body of a 40-year-old AIIMS doctor was found hanging from the ceiling of his rented accomodation in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area on Friday afternoon, police said. Police received information about foul smell emanating from a house in Gautam Nagar.

"After reaching the spot, a decomposed body of a male was found hanging in a room on the second floor. The room was locked from inside. The deceased was later identified as Mohit Singhla," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. He was doing research in the department of Pediatrics in AIIMS Hospital here and last attended office on Tuesday, the DCP said.

He was a resident of Panchkula in Haryana and residing alone in the room since 2006, police said, adding that the proceeding under section 174 CrPC has been initiated.

(This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).)