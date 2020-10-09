AIIMS Doctors Hit Streets As Mark of Solidarity With Hathras Gang-rape Case Victim

In the wake of a horrific case of alleged gangrape in Hathras, the doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hit the street on Thursday evening to register a symbolic protest against the kind of conduct the government of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and its officials have inflicted upon the victim of the horrendous incident. Dozens of resident doctors marched towards gate no. 1 of the premier institute with candles and placards in their hands. The march was kept peaceful.

"In the present scenario, when the world is grappling to fight against the pandemic, we stand as Indians, who seek more interest in offending their fellow countrymen. We ought to help each other more and be a support to anyone and everyone. I urge every person of my country to stand together in this fight for justice," Dr Adarsh Pratap Singh, president of Resident Doctors Association, AIIMS said.

"Our very own government and officials are becoming insensitive to these dreadful events and crimes, and therefore, the surroundings for women are becoming more and more unsafe. It's not the length of dresses they wear or the way they live that is to be blamed, the dominating nature of supremacy rather," Dr Singh said further.

The doctors also noted that the acts of cruelty against women happens more to the females of lower castes and minorities. "We perceive that the act of bereaving women of her dignity and respect, with abominable cruelty, whether through disgraceful domestic violence or monstrous rapes, happens more to the females of lower castes and minorities. Do we forget under the veil of prevailing casteism that we are 'Humans'?" the association stated.

The association also said that differences in Gender, Caste and Religion do not provide any kind of rights to defame and strangle the living beings.