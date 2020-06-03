INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

AIIMS Entrance Exams of July – August 2020 Session to be Held on June 11; Notification on aiimsexams.org

(Image: News18.com)

(Image: News18.com)

AIIMS has issued a notification on the revised examination schedule on its official portal aiimsexams.org.

Share this:

Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has rescheduled the entrance examinations of July – August 2020 session. AIIMS has issued a notification in this regard on its official portal aiimsexams.org. The entrance examinations which were earlier scheduled to be held on June 5 will now be conducted on June 11.

The examinations for AIIMS Fellowship Programme will begin from 1 pm and end at 2 pm, while DM/MCh, MD (Hospital Administration), BSc. (Post-Basic) and MSc Nursing are scheduled from 1 pm to 2:30 pm. The entrance exam of MD/MS/DM (6yrs)/MCh (6yrs)/MDS will start from 1 pm and continue till 4 pm.

The institute will release the admit card at 5:00 pm on June 3. For checking the notification directly, applicants can click on the link.

AIIMS, a premier medical institute in the country, has said all advisories and guidelines pertaining to the social distancing and sanitisation will be in force at all the examination centres.

To check any updates relating to the examinations applicants should keep visiting the website of AIIMS.

“The best possible examination city has been allotted to the candidates as per choice & subject to availability. The candidates are required to check allotted city on “MyPage” of “Final Registration” after Login with credentials,” read the notification.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading