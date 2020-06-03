AIIMS Entrance Exams of July – August 2020 Session to be Held on June 11; Notification on aiimsexams.org

Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has rescheduled the entrance examinations of July – August 2020 session. AIIMS has issued a notification in this regard on its official portal aiimsexams.org. The entrance examinations which were earlier scheduled to be held on June 5 will now be conducted on June 11.

The examinations for AIIMS Fellowship Programme will begin from 1 pm and end at 2 pm, while DM/MCh, MD (Hospital Administration), BSc. (Post-Basic) and MSc Nursing are scheduled from 1 pm to 2:30 pm. The entrance exam of MD/MS/DM (6yrs)/MCh (6yrs)/MDS will start from 1 pm and continue till 4 pm.

The institute will release the admit card at 5:00 pm on June 3. For checking the notification directly, applicants can click on the link.

AIIMS, a premier medical institute in the country, has said all advisories and guidelines pertaining to the social distancing and sanitisation will be in force at all the examination centres.

To check any updates relating to the examinations applicants should keep visiting the website of AIIMS.

“The best possible examination city has been allotted to the candidates as per choice & subject to availability. The candidates are required to check allotted city on “MyPage” of “Final Registration” after Login with credentials,” read the notification.