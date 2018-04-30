The All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday filed a police complaint with Delhi Police alleging miscreants misbehaved with AIIMS staff while protesting over RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's discharge from hospital. A security guard of AIIMS was injured in the incident.“This is unjust, it is a conspiracy to deteriorate my health. I am being shifted to a place where there are no facilities. It is a tough time, but I will face it,” said Lalu upon being discharged from AIIMS.In a letter addressed to AIIMS, Lalu Prasad wrote: “I don't want to be shifted back to Ranchi hospital as that hospital is not properly equipped to treat my ailments.”AIIMS has said in its statement that Lalu Yadav had "improved significantly" and was being referred back to the Ranchi Medical College for treatment of his chronic issues. "He is currently stable and is fit to travel," the hospital said in a statement.Disagreeging with AIIMS, Lalu said, "If my life is threatened by this decision, then you (AIIMS) will be held responsible."Lalu maintained that his health has not really improved and listed out heart, kidney and blood sugar problems.Pointing out that the Ranchi medical college hospital did not have facilities for kidney-related treatment, Lalu said: "Every citizen has the right to treatment that satisfies him. I don't know under what pressure -- from any agency or political party -- has this decision been taken."Lalu Yadav is lodged in Ranchi's Birsa Munda Central Jail since December 23 after being convicted in the Deoghar treasury case. He was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi on March 29 after a Special CBI court allowed him to seek specialised treatment at the premier institute.Before that, he was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi on March 17 after he complained of uneasiness at Birsa Munda jail.The Jharkhand high court, which is hearing Lalu's bail pleas, has also sought a report on his medical condition from AIIMS-Delhi.The former Bihar chief minister have been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013 - the latest being the Dumka treasury case, in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment.