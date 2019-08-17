LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Biggest Fire in History of AIIMS, Says Resident Doc as NDRF Arrives; Patients Shifted to Safdarjung Hosp | LIVE

News18.com | August 17, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
Event Highlights

Delhi AIIMS Fire LIVE Updates: A short circuit occurred near the emergency ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday, prompting authorities to shut emergency lab as the area was engulfed in smoke. An official said that 39 fire tenders have been pressed into service.

Patients from some floors of the AB ward, close to the Microbiology department where the blaze started at around 5 pm, were evacuated along with those in operation theatres above it as the smoke spread, they said, adding the fire was doused within two hours.
Aug 17, 2019 10:05 pm (IST)

Emergency labs have been shut down temporarily. Firefighting ops are underway to douse the flames. The video in the tweet was shot by CNN News18 reporter at 9:11pm.  

Aug 17, 2019 10:03 pm (IST)

Some Patients Shifted to Safdarjung Hospital | Sources have said some emergency and semi-emergency patients are being shifted to Safdarjung hospital as smoke after the fire entered the emergency ward. 

Aug 17, 2019 10:00 pm (IST)

Short Circuit Causes Fire| The fire which started on the second floor of the teaching block at AIIMS this evening was caused by a short circuit, according to sources. The flame in the fifth floor raged as a result of an AC compressor that blew up. 

Aug 17, 2019 9:58 pm (IST)

WATCH | The AIIMS authorities have said all the patients were evacuated safely and no casualty was reported. 

Aug 17, 2019 9:56 pm (IST)

Guard Raised Alarm About the Fire | A guard posted at the teaching block of the AIIMS here said he was the first to notice the blaze in the building on Saturday evening, following which he informed the control room and started the rescue operation with other officials. "I was the first to notice the blaze. I informed the control room about it, following which the fire department was alerted," Rajesh Mahato (31) said. "It was Saturday and the department usually closes by 1 pm. When the fire broke out, there were not many students inside the building, due to which those present could be evacuated on time and there was no casualty," Mahato said. 

Aug 17, 2019 9:55 pm (IST)

Blaze Triggers Panic Among Patients, Kin | The major fire which broke at AIIMS this afternoon triggered panic among the patients admitted at the hospital and their kin.  The hospital  caters to hundreds of people everyday and the blaze left patients and their relatives in panic and disrupted emergency services of the hospital.

Aug 17, 2019 9:52 pm (IST)

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley is admitted in the ICU of  the cardio-neuro centre which is housed in a different building in the complex. "The block where Arun Jaitley is admitted has not been affected in any way," said Dr Rajiv Ranjan, General Secretary of the AIIMS RDA told CNN News18. 

Aug 17, 2019 9:49 pm (IST)

NDRF Reaches AIIMS | A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the AIIMS to assist the fire department where a massive fire broke out this afternoon. 

Aug 17, 2019 9:43 pm (IST)

According to the officials of the fire department, the blaze has been contained. However, the operations are on to extinguish the flames in the affected area. 

Aug 17, 2019 9:40 pm (IST)

Screengrab of the video of fire that broke out at AIIMS in Delhi this afternoon. The video was shot by CNN News18 reporter at 9:11pm.  The fire broke out on the second floor and has now spread to the top floor.  

Aug 17, 2019 9:36 pm (IST)

Situation Under Control, Says AIIMS | The AIIMS authorities have said the situation is under control with the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan monitoring the situation.  There have been no casualties in the fire that broke out in the Teaching block at the AIIMS. "As a precautionary measure, the patient’s admitted in adjoining AB Wing have been shifted out to the other wings of the hospital temporarily," the hospital said in a statement. 

Aug 17, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)

Fire Under Control, But Not Extinguished | Even though the fire at AIIMS in Delhi has been brought under control, the flames are yet not extinguished.  Latest visuals show flames coming out from some parts of the building. The fire had broken out at 5pm. Virology department has been gutted in the fire leading to the destruction of the samples.  

Aug 17, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)

The fire in the PC building, which does not have patients and mainly comprises doctors' rooms, but is situated near the emergency block, has now been brought under control.

Aug 17, 2019 7:14 pm (IST)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed people to maintain calm and allow the firefighters to douse blaze that broke out at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Read full story here.  

Aug 17, 2019 7:10 pm (IST)

Fire Under Control | More fire engines are being rushed to the AIIMS in Delhi. The fire has been brought under control. However, the officials are saying the fire could reignite again 

Aug 17, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)

Fire Spreads to Fifth Floor | Visuals of fire at Delhi's AIIMS which broke out at around 5:00pm.  The fire broke out at the second floor of the building and has now spread to the fifth floor, though officials said the blaze was under control.  

Aug 17, 2019 6:56 pm (IST)

Firefighting Ops Underway | A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 PM and 22 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it. The latest reports suggest that 39 fire tenders have been pressed into service now.  

Aug 17, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

In March this year, a fire broke out on the ground floor of the hospital's Trauma Centre near one of the operation theatres. The patients had to be shifted to another ward then and others were evacuated since the smoke engulfed the ground floor.

Aug 17, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

The fire breaks out at a time when the former finance minister Arun Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex.

Aug 17, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

Kejriwal Appeals for Calm | Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and appealed people to maintain calm and assured the fire services would bring the situation under control.  

Aug 17, 2019 6:53 pm (IST)

Patients Shifted Out | The fire broke out in the PC block of the hospital which is a no-patient area and mainly houses rooms of doctors and research labs. However, images from the AIIMS suggest that patients are being shifted out. 

Aug 17, 2019 6:52 pm (IST)

"Four to five people were inside the building at the time of fire," Kental said while speaking to CNN News18. He added the fire at second floor has been brought under control while the efforts are on to contain the fire at third floor. Cooling operations are underway, according to reports.

Aug 17, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

Though initial reports suggested that a short circuit could be the reason behind the massive blaze, the officials said the cause is yet not clear. Director of Delhi Fire Services Vipin Kental said the reason of the fire is yet not clear. 

Aug 17, 2019 6:50 pm (IST)

35 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot | An official said that 35 fire tenders have been pressed into service and efforts were on to douse the flames. 

Aug 17, 2019 6:49 pm (IST)

Fire Breaks Out at AIIMS | A short circuit occurred near the emergency ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday, prompting authorities to shut emergency lab as the area was engulfed in smoke. 

(With PTI inputs)
