Biggest Fire in History of AIIMS, Says Resident Doc as NDRF Arrives; Patients Shifted to Safdarjung Hosp | LIVE

Director of Delhi Fire Services Vipin Kental said the reason of the fire is yet not clear. "Four to five people were inside the building at the time of fire," Kental said while speaking to CNN News18. He added the fire at second floor has been brought under control while the efforts are on to contain the fire at third floor. Cooling operations are underway, according to reports.
The fire broke out in the PC block of the hospital which is a no-patient area and mainly houses rooms of doctors and research labs. However, images from the AIIMS suggest that patients are being shifted out. The electricity supply had also been stopped in the building. The early reports suggest that a short circuit triggered the fire as some electrical work was going on in a lab for the past few days.
A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 PM and 22 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it.
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal assured the people that the blaze will be brought under control
and asked the people to remain calm.
In March this year, a fire broke out on the ground floor of the hospital's Trauma Centre near one of the operation theatres. The patients had to be shifted to another ward then and others were evacuated since the smoke engulfed the ground floor.
(With PTI inputs)