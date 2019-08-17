Biggest Fire in History of AIIMS, Says Resident Doc as NDRF Arrives; Patients Shifted to Safdarjung Hosp | LIVE

Aug 17, 2019 9:56 pm (IST)

Guard Raised Alarm About the Fire | A guard posted at the teaching block of the AIIMS here said he was the first to notice the blaze in the building on Saturday evening, following which he informed the control room and started the rescue operation with other officials. "I was the first to notice the blaze. I informed the control room about it, following which the fire department was alerted," Rajesh Mahato (31) said. "It was Saturday and the department usually closes by 1 pm. When the fire broke out, there were not many students inside the building, due to which those present could be evacuated on time and there was no casualty," Mahato said.