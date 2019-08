Biggest Fire in History of AIIMS, Says Resident Doc as NDRF Arrives; Patients Shifted to Safdarjung Hosp | LIVE

"Four to five people were inside the building at the time of fire," Kental said while speaking to CNN News18. He added the fire at second floor has been brought under control while the efforts are on to contain the fire at third floor. Cooling operations are underway, according to reports.

In March this year, a fire broke out on the ground floor of the hospital's Trauma Centre near one of the operation theatres. The patients had to be shifted to another ward then and others were evacuated since the smoke engulfed the ground floor.

Firefighting Ops Underway | A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 PM and 22 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it. The latest reports suggest that 39 fire tenders have been pressed into service now.

Fire Spreads to Fifth Floor | Visuals of fire at Delhi's AIIMS which broke out at around 5:00pm. The fire broke out at the second floor of the building and has now spread to the fifth floor, though officials said the blaze was under control.

Fire Under Control, But Not Extinguished | Even though the fire at AIIMS in Delhi has been brought under control, the flames are yet not extinguished. Latest visuals show flames coming out from some parts of the building. The fire had broken out at 5pm. Virology department has been gutted in the fire leading to the destruction of the samples.

Situation Under Control, Says AIIMS | The AIIMS authorities have said the situation is under control with the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan monitoring the situation. There have been no casualties in the fire that broke out in the Teaching block at the AIIMS. "As a precautionary measure, the patient’s admitted in adjoining AB Wing have been shifted out to the other wings of the hospital temporarily," the hospital said in a statement.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley is admitted in the ICU of the cardio-neuro centre which is housed in a different building in the complex. "The block where Arun Jaitley is admitted has not been affected in any way," said Dr Rajiv Ranjan, General Secretary of the AIIMS RDA told CNN News18.

Guard Raised Alarm About the Fire | A guard posted at the teaching block of the AIIMS here said he was the first to notice the blaze in the building on Saturday evening, following which he informed the control room and started the rescue operation with other officials. "I was the first to notice the blaze. I informed the control room about it, following which the fire department was alerted," Rajesh Mahato (31) said. "It was Saturday and the department usually closes by 1 pm. When the fire broke out, there were not many students inside the building, due to which those present could be evacuated on time and there was no casualty," Mahato said.

Short Circuit Causes Fire| The fire which started on the second floor of the teaching block at AIIMS this evening was caused by a short circuit, according to sources. The flame in the fifth floor raged as a result of an AC compressor that blew up.

Delhi AIIMS Fire LIVE Updates: A short circuit occurred near the emergency ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday, prompting authorities to shut emergency lab as the area was engulfed in smoke. An official said that 39 fire tenders have been pressed into service.Patients from some floors of the AB ward, close to the Microbiology department where the blaze started at around 5 pm, were evacuated along with those in operation theatres above it as the smoke spread, they said, adding the fire was doused within two hours.

The fire in AIIMS building will be brought under control at the earliest.

Fire Service trying it's best to extinguish the fire.



I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and allow the Fire Services personnel to do their work. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 17, 2019

Director of Delhi Fire Services Vipin Kental said the reason of the fire is yet not clear. "Four to five people were inside the building at the time of fire," Kental said while speaking to CNN News18. He added the fire at second floor has been brought under control while the efforts are on to contain the fire at third floor. Cooling operations are underway, according to reports.The fire broke out in the PC block of the hospital which is a no-patient area and mainly houses rooms of doctors and research labs. However, images from the AIIMS suggest that patients are being shifted out. The electricity supply had also been stopped in the building. The early reports suggest that a short circuit triggered the fire as some electrical work was going on in a lab for the past few days.A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 PM and 22 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it.Former finance minister Arun Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex.Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal assured the people that the blaze will be brought under control and asked the people to remain calm.In March this year, a fire broke out on the ground floor of the hospital's Trauma Centre near one of the operation theatres. The patients had to be shifted to another ward then and others were evacuated since the smoke engulfed the ground floor.(With PTI inputs)