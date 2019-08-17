Arvind Kejriwal Urges Kin of Patients to Maintain Calm as Fire Spreads at AIIMS, Emergency Ward Shut

Though initial reports suggested that a short circuit could be the reason behind the massive blaze, the officials said the cause is yet not clear. Director of Delhi Fire Services Vipin Kental said the reason of the fire is yet not clear.

"Four to five people were inside the building at the time of fire," Kental said while speaking to CNN News18. He added the fire at second floor has been brought under control while the efforts are on to contain the fire at third floor. Cooling operations are underway, according to reports.

Patients Shifted Out | The fire broke out in the PC block of the hospital which is a no-patient area and mainly houses rooms of doctors and research labs. However, images from the AIIMS suggest that patients are being shifted out.

The fire in AIIMS building will be brought under control at the earliest. Fire Service trying it's best to extinguish the fire. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and allow the Fire Services personnel to do their work.

In March this year, a fire broke out on the ground floor of the hospital's Trauma Centre near one of the operation theatres. The patients had to be shifted to another ward then and others were evacuated since the smoke engulfed the ground floor.

Firefighting Ops Underway | A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 PM and 22 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it. The latest reports suggest that 39 fire tenders have been pressed into service now.

Fire Spreads to Fifth Floor | Visuals of fire at Delhi's AIIMS which broke out at around 5:00pm. The fire broke out at the second floor of the building and has now spread to the fifth floor, though officials said the blaze was under control.

I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and allow the Fire Services personnel to do their work. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 17, 2019

