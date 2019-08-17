LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Arvind Kejriwal Urges Kin of Patients to Maintain Calm as Fire Spreads at AIIMS, Emergency Ward Shut

News18.com | August 17, 2019, 7:04 PM IST
Event Highlights

Delhi AIIMS Fire LIVE Updates: A short circuit occurred near the emergency ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday, prompting authorities to shut emergency lab as the area was engulfed in smoke. An official said that 39 fire tenders have been pressed into service. Former finance minister Arun Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex.

Director of Delhi Fire Services Vipin Kental said the reason of the fire is yet not clear. "Four to five people were inside the building at the time of fire," Kental said while speaking to CNN News18. He added the fire at second floor has been brought under control while the efforts are on to contain the fire at third floor. Cooling operations are underway, according to reports.
Aug 17, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)

Fire Spreads to Fifth Floor | Visuals of fire at Delhi's AIIMS which broke out at around 5:00pm.  The fire broke out at the second floor of the building and has now spread to the fifth floor, though officials said the blaze was under control.  

Aug 17, 2019 6:56 pm (IST)

Firefighting Ops Underway | A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 PM and 22 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it. The latest reports suggest that 39 fire tenders have been pressed into service now.  

Aug 17, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

In March this year, a fire broke out on the ground floor of the hospital's Trauma Centre near one of the operation theatres. The patients had to be shifted to another ward then and others were evacuated since the smoke engulfed the ground floor.

Aug 17, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

The fire breaks out at a time when the former finance minister Arun Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex.

Aug 17, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

Kejriwal Appeals for Calm | Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and appealed people to maintain calm and assured the fire services would bring the situation under control.  

Aug 17, 2019 6:53 pm (IST)

Patients Shifted Out | The fire broke out in the PC block of the hospital which is a no-patient area and mainly houses rooms of doctors and research labs. However, images from the AIIMS suggest that patients are being shifted out. 

Aug 17, 2019 6:52 pm (IST)

"Four to five people were inside the building at the time of fire," Kental said while speaking to CNN News18. He added the fire at second floor has been brought under control while the efforts are on to contain the fire at third floor. Cooling operations are underway, according to reports.

Aug 17, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

Though initial reports suggested that a short circuit could be the reason behind the massive blaze, the officials said the cause is yet not clear. Director of Delhi Fire Services Vipin Kental said the reason of the fire is yet not clear. 

Aug 17, 2019 6:50 pm (IST)

35 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot | An official said that 35 fire tenders have been pressed into service and efforts were on to douse the flames. 

Aug 17, 2019 6:49 pm (IST)

Fire Breaks Out at AIIMS | A short circuit occurred near the emergency ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday, prompting authorities to shut emergency lab as the area was engulfed in smoke. 

Fireman trying to douse flames at AIIMS.

The fire broke out in the PC block of the hospital which is a no-patient area and mainly houses rooms of doctors and research labs. However, images from the AIIMS suggest that patients are being shifted out. The electricity supply had also been stopped in the building. The early reports suggest that a short circuit triggered the fire as some electrical work was going on in a lab for the past few days.

A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 PM and 22 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal assured the people that the blaze will be brought under control and asked the people to remain calm.



In March this year, a fire broke out on the ground floor of the hospital's Trauma Centre near one of the operation theatres. The patients had to be shifted to another ward then and others were evacuated since the smoke engulfed the ground floor.

(With PTI inputs)
