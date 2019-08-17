Arvind Kejriwal Urges Kin of Patients to Maintain Calm as Fire Spreads at AIIMS, Emergency Ward Shut

Event Highlights
Director of Delhi Fire Services Vipin Kental said the reason of the fire is yet not clear. "Four to five people were inside the building at the time of fire," Kental said while speaking to CNN News18. He added the fire at second floor has been brought under control while the efforts are on to contain the fire at third floor. Cooling operations are underway, according to reports.
Firefighting Ops Underway | A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 PM and 22 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it. The latest reports suggest that 39 fire tenders have been pressed into service now.
Kejriwal Appeals for Calm | Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and appealed people to maintain calm and assured the fire services would bring the situation under control.
The fire in AIIMS building will be brought under control at the earliest.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 17, 2019
Fire Service trying it's best to extinguish the fire.
I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and allow the Fire Services personnel to do their work.
Fireman trying to douse flames at AIIMS.
The fire broke out in the PC block of the hospital which is a no-patient area and mainly houses rooms of doctors and research labs. However, images from the AIIMS suggest that patients are being shifted out. The electricity supply had also been stopped in the building. The early reports suggest that a short circuit triggered the fire as some electrical work was going on in a lab for the past few days.
A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 PM and 22 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal assured the people that the blaze will be brought under control and asked the people to remain calm.
In March this year, a fire broke out on the ground floor of the hospital's Trauma Centre near one of the operation theatres. The patients had to be shifted to another ward then and others were evacuated since the smoke engulfed the ground floor.
(With PTI inputs)
