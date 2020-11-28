AIIMS INI CET Result 2021 Declared on Official Website

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has declared the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 result on its official site on Saturday, November 28. All candidates who appeared in the examination are advised to visit the website at aiimsexam.org and check their score and qualifying status.

AIIMS conducts the entrance test to screen candidates seeking admission in various medical courses at the participating institutes. There are about 815 vacant seats in the programmes of Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) in AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER, Chandigarh and NIMHANS, Bengaluru.

This year, the INI CET 2021 was conducted on November 20. Candidates must note that the result has been published in PDF format and the file mentions only the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified the entrance examination. So while checking you will have to see whether your roll number has been mentioned in the document. Do not go searching by your name in the list.

Follow these steps to check and download the INI CET 2021 results:

Step 1: Visit the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexam.org

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage that reads: ‘INI CET Results 2021’

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page where the official PDF page will open with the list of qualified roll numbers

Step 4: Search for the roll number in the PDF file. Do it faster by using Find key (Ctrl + F)

Step 5: Once the checking has been completed, download the document or take a print out for future reference

Here is the direct link of the INI CET results (https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/REsult-INICET-net.pdf).

If you have qualified the exam, then you will have to take part in the counseling process. This year counselling will be done in the online mode. More details will be announced by AIIMS on its website soon.