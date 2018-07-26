GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2018: 73 Faculty Posts, Apply Before 24th August 2018

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 aims to fill 73 vacancies for Group ‘A’ Faculty posts in various departments. Check detailed notification on aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.

Updated:July 26, 2018, 5:25 PM IST
AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2018: 73 Faculty Posts, Apply Before 24th August 2018
Screengrab taken from the official website http://aiimsjodhpur.edu.in/
AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 73 vacancies for Group ‘A’ Faculty posts in various departments has begun on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur - aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.

AIIMS Jodhpur aims to recruit candidates on direct recruitment or deputation and candidates need to serve the period of deputation initially for 5 years and the same can be extendable for another 2 years. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 24th August 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for AIIMS Recruitment 2018 for Faculty Posts?

Step 1 - Visit the official website - https://www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment Notices’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the left side of home page

Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ against ‘Advertisement No:Admn/Faculty/01/2018-AIIMS.JDH Recruitment of Faculty Posts (Group ‘A’) in various departments of AIIMS Jodhpur on direct recruitment/ deputation basis’

Step 4 – Register yourself first

Step 5 – Fill the details and click on Register

Step 6 – Login with required credentials

Step 7 – Fill the application form, pay online payment and complete the application process

Step 8 – Download the application form and take a print out for further reference

Direct Link for Registration - http://176.9.103.92/Faculty_Recruitment/Frec_2018_2/register.php

Direct Link for Login - http://176.9.103.92/Faculty_Recruitment/Frec_2018_2/login.php

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.3000

SC/ SC/ Persons with Benchmark Disability Category – Rs.1000

AIIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 73

Assistant Professor - 12

Associate Professor - 18

Additional Professor - 18

Professor - 25

Eligibility Criteria:

Assistant Professor – The applicant must possess a medical qualification included in the 1st or 2nd schedule or part 2 of the 3rd schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 with a Post Graduate qualification like MD/ MS or a recognized qualification and 1 year teaching and/or research experience in a recognized institution in the subject of specialty.

Associate Professor – The applicant must possess a medical qualification included in the 1st or 2nd schedule or part 2 of the rd schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 with a Post Graduate qualification like MD/ MS or a recognized qualification equivalent with 4 years teaching and/ or research experience in a recognized institution in the subject of specialty.

Additional Professor – The applicant must possess a medical qualification included in the 1st or 2nd schedule or part 2 of the 3rd schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 with a Post Graduate qualification like MD/ MS or a recognized qualification equivalent with 8 years teaching and/or research experience in recognized institution in the subject of specialty.

Professor – The applicant must possess a medical qualification included in the 1st or 2nd schedule or part 2 of the 3rd schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 with a Post Graduate qualification like MD/ MS or a recognized qualification equivalent with 12 years teaching and/or research experience in recognized institution in the subject of specialty.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:

http://176.9.103.92/Faculty_Recruitment/Frec_2018_2/PDF/Advertisement%20English%20-%20Faculty%20Posts%2025-07-2018.pdf

Age Limit:

The age of the applicant must not be more than 58 years in case of Professor and Additional Professor and not more than 50 years in case of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:

Assistant Professor - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.8000

Associate Professor - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. Rs.37400-67000 with grade pay of Rs. Rs.9000

Additional Professor - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. Rs.37400-67000 with grade pay of Rs. Rs.9500

Professor - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. Rs.37400-67000 with grade pay of Rs. Rs.10500

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview.

