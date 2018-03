AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 – 755 Jobs, Application Process to Begin Soon

Application Forms will be available within 15 days”

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 notification to recruit 755 candidates for the posts of Assistant Nursing Superintendent, Senior Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade- I) and Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade - II) has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur on its official website - aiimsjodhpur.edu.in . As per the website, “and candidates will be given an application window of 30 days to apply online once the application process begins. Candidates must keep a close watch on the official website to apply online for various positions.Assistant Nursing Superintendent – 28Senior Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade- I) – 127Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade - II) – 600The eligibility criteria differs for different posts, therefore candidates must go through the official advertisement given below to apply for the relevant job:Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test only for Senior Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade- I) and Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade - II); however, for Assistant Nursing Superintendent post candidates will be selected via Interview and may include written screening examination if required.Assistant Nursing Superintendent – 25-40 yearsSenior Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade- I) – 21-35 yearsNursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade - II) – 18-30 year