1-min read

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 – 755 Jobs, Application Process to Begin Soon

As per the website, “Application Forms will be available within 15 days” and candidates will be given an application window of 30 days to apply online once the application process begins.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 12, 2018, 3:04 PM IST
AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 – 755 Jobs, Application Process to Begin Soon
Screen grab of the official website of AIIMS, Jodhpur.
AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 notification to recruit 755 candidates for the posts of Assistant Nursing Superintendent, Senior Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade- I) and Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade - II) has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur on its official website - aiimsjodhpur.edu.in. As per the website, “Application Forms will be available within 15 days” and candidates will be given an application window of 30 days to apply online once the application process begins. Candidates must keep a close watch on the official website to apply online for various positions.

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:

Assistant Nursing Superintendent – 28
Senior Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade- I) – 127
Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade - II) – 600

Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criteria differs for different posts, therefore candidates must go through the official advertisement given below to apply for the relevant job:
http://aiimsjodhpur.edu.in/PDF/Advertisement%20for%20Nursing%20Posts.pdf

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test only for Senior Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade- I) and Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade - II); however, for Assistant Nursing Superintendent post candidates will be selected via Interview and may include written screening examination if required.

Age-Limit:

Assistant Nursing Superintendent – 25-40 years
Senior Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade- I) – 21-35 years
Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade - II) – 18-30 year

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
