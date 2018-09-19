AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2018: 90 Senior Resident Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 27th, 28th September 2018

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 90 vacancies for the post of Senior Resident has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, Rajasthan on its official website - aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.Only Indian Citizens are eligible to apply for this post. AIIMS Jodhpur is scheduled to organize Walk-in Interviews on 27th and 28th September, 10AM for this recruitment drive.Interested candidates can download the Prescribed Format for Application form from the below mentioned Official Advertisement and appear for the Interview at Medical College of AIIMS, Jodhpur (Rajasthan) as per the Department-wise schedule mentioned herein.Advertisement Number - Dean (Academics)/09/SR/2018-AIIMS.JDHApplication Fee:General/OBC - Rs. 1,000/-SC/ST - Rs. 800/-OPH - NilEligibility Criteria:The applicant must be MS/DM/MD/DNB/M.Ch from a recognized Medical Institution.Age-Limit:The applicant must fall under the upper age limit of 37 years as on 28th September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Selection Process:Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview. The appointment of selected candidates will be for a period of 11 months or upto next regular Interview, whichever is earlier.Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly remuneration of Rs.18,750 + 6,600 (Grade Pay) + NPA plus other usual Allowances or revised pay scale as per 7th CPC asapplicable (Level –11 of the Matrix (Pre-Revised PB –3, entry pay of the Rs 67,700/-PM + usual allowance admissible under rules).