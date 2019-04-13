English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIIMS Karamchari Union Opposes Outsourcing of Canteen Operation
The Union has written to the AIIMS Director urging him to reverse the decision in the interest of patients, employees and visitors.
File photo of AIIMS, Delhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: The AIIMS Karamchari Union has opposed the hospital administration's decision to outsource the operation of its in-house cafeteria, claiming it would lead to rise in prices of food items which only the "highly-paid" staff would be able to afford.
The Union has written to the AIIMS Director urging him to reverse the decision in the interest of patients, employees and visitors.
The union alleged in a statement that the way the tenders have been awarded after "recently spending hefty amount of Rs 15 crore on cafeteria building, turning into a lavish three-storied structure, casts shadow on the intentions of the authorities."
Out of more than 100, only 17 food items have been subsidized, and that too by enhancing their prices, still the authorities are claiming that their step is for the benefit of the patients, it alleged.
Other than the 17 items, prices of other items are likely to be increased even further, the union claimed.
The employees of All India Institute of Medical Sciences who were running the cafeteria are also likely to suffer because of the outsourcing decision, the statement stated.
"The step of outsourcing is clearly aimed at causing undue benefit to the two bidders for reasons known only to the authorities. The employees union are trying to persuade the authorities to reconsider their decision," it said.
Recently, the employees, residents and some doctors took out a protest rally against the decision of the authorities.
The Union has written to the AIIMS Director urging him to reverse the decision in the interest of patients, employees and visitors.
The union alleged in a statement that the way the tenders have been awarded after "recently spending hefty amount of Rs 15 crore on cafeteria building, turning into a lavish three-storied structure, casts shadow on the intentions of the authorities."
Out of more than 100, only 17 food items have been subsidized, and that too by enhancing their prices, still the authorities are claiming that their step is for the benefit of the patients, it alleged.
Other than the 17 items, prices of other items are likely to be increased even further, the union claimed.
The employees of All India Institute of Medical Sciences who were running the cafeteria are also likely to suffer because of the outsourcing decision, the statement stated.
"The step of outsourcing is clearly aimed at causing undue benefit to the two bidders for reasons known only to the authorities. The employees union are trying to persuade the authorities to reconsider their decision," it said.
Recently, the employees, residents and some doctors took out a protest rally against the decision of the authorities.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Link-up Rumours will Go On, Let's Talk About Work, Says Ananya Pandey
- You Can Send 'Game of Thrones' Spoilers and Ruin Your Friendships For Rs 69
- Amitabh Bachchan Demands Bonus From SRK for Badla Being Red Chillies' Biggest Hit
- Jorah Mormont of Game of Thrones to Play Batman in Netflix's Titan Season 2
- Gwalior Boy Kartik Aaryan to Become the Face of Madhya Pradesh to Promote Voting: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results