AIIMS Karamchari Union Opposes Outsourcing of Canteen Operation

The Union has written to the AIIMS Director urging him to reverse the decision in the interest of patients, employees and visitors.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
File photo of AIIMS, Delhi.
New Delhi: The AIIMS Karamchari Union has opposed the hospital administration's decision to outsource the operation of its in-house cafeteria, claiming it would lead to rise in prices of food items which only the "highly-paid" staff would be able to afford.

The union alleged in a statement that the way the tenders have been awarded after "recently spending hefty amount of Rs 15 crore on cafeteria building, turning into a lavish three-storied structure, casts shadow on the intentions of the authorities."

Out of more than 100, only 17 food items have been subsidized, and that too by enhancing their prices, still the authorities are claiming that their step is for the benefit of the patients, it alleged.

Other than the 17 items, prices of other items are likely to be increased even further, the union claimed.

The employees of All India Institute of Medical Sciences who were running the cafeteria are also likely to suffer because of the outsourcing decision, the statement stated.

"The step of outsourcing is clearly aimed at causing undue benefit to the two bidders for reasons known only to the authorities. The employees union are trying to persuade the authorities to reconsider their decision," it said.

Recently, the employees, residents and some doctors took out a protest rally against the decision of the authorities.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
