AIIMS Launches App With Distress Button For Women Safety, Filling Complaint Made Easy

In a bid to make more safe spaces for women, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has launched an app, called the AIIMS ICC, for all its women employees. The “empowerment app” that was launched on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday, has a panic button, which can be used to send a distress signal to the hospital security team.

Once the signal is sent, within a minute, the app will find the location of the signal and soon a quick response team will be sent for the user. A release from AIIMS said that the app can be used as a signal to initiate rescue for female employees who find themselves cornered in a tight situation.

The users of the app, through the app, can also get to know about the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 also known as the POSH Act.

In addition to that, the app can also be used to directly file a complaint to the Internal Complaint’s Committee. Without the need to physically reach out to anybody, with the help of the app, a user can file a complaint from anywhere.

The release from the institute added that the app is a step in the direction of empowering female staff across cadres at AIIMS. The release read that the launch of the app is one of the many activities that the internal complaints committee of AIIMS, New Delhi has undertaken in the last one year. “The other activities being debates, CME (continued medical education), and poster competitions for male and female employees alike,” it read.

Since the POSH Act came into force, all workplaces with 10 or more employees are required to have an internal complaints committee that can receive complaints, conduct enquiry, and recommend actions that need to be taken.

