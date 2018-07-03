English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AIIMS MBBS 2018: 1st Round of Counselling Merit List Out at aiimsexams.org, Check Now
AIIMS New Delhi had organized the AIIMS MBBS 2018 Entrance Examination conducted on 26th and 27th May 2018 and over 2 Lakhs candidates had appeared in the same.
File photo of All India Institute of Medical Sciences building. (PTI Photo)
AIIMS MBBS 2018 1st Round of Counselling Merit List has been released on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences - aiimsexams.org. AIIMS New Delhi had organized the AIIMS MBBS 2018 Entrance Examination conducted on 26th and 27th May 2018 and over 2 Lakhs candidates had appeared in the same. AIIMS New Delhi had declared the AIIMS MBBS 2018 on 18th June 2018 and eligible candidates were given the option to fill choices for Counselling / Seat allocation on 28th and 29th June 2018. Candidates can now follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check AIIMS MBBS 2018 1st Round of Counselling Merit List?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.aiimsexams.org
Step 2 – Under ‘Important Notifications’, click on ‘Seat Allocation NOTICE No. 41/2018 dated 02.07.2018 Announcement of First Round of Online Allocation / Counselling for MBBS 2018 Course’
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it
Direct Link - https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/ALLOTTED%20SEAT-1ST%20ROUND-MBBS-2018-NET.pdf
Candidates who’ve made it to the first merit list need to visit the allocated AIIMS nodal centre to deposit original certificates and demand draft on 6th July 2018 till 5PM.
Also Watch
How to check AIIMS MBBS 2018 1st Round of Counselling Merit List?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.aiimsexams.org
Step 2 – Under ‘Important Notifications’, click on ‘Seat Allocation NOTICE No. 41/2018 dated 02.07.2018 Announcement of First Round of Online Allocation / Counselling for MBBS 2018 Course’
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it
Direct Link - https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/ALLOTTED%20SEAT-1ST%20ROUND-MBBS-2018-NET.pdf
Candidates who’ve made it to the first merit list need to visit the allocated AIIMS nodal centre to deposit original certificates and demand draft on 6th July 2018 till 5PM.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju box office collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Continues to Win Hearts and Woo Box Office
- Ranbir Kapoor Has the Best Response to His Constant Comparisons With Ranveer Singh
- HS Prannoy Stuns Lin Dan at Indonesia Open
- Hina Khan Gets Trolled Yet Again for Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit At Children's Event
- Kangana Ranaut Channels Her Inner Athlete for Campaign; See Video