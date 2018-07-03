GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AIIMS MBBS 2018: 1st Round of Counselling Merit List Out at aiimsexams.org, Check Now

AIIMS New Delhi had organized the AIIMS MBBS 2018 Entrance Examination conducted on 26th and 27th May 2018 and over 2 Lakhs candidates had appeared in the same.

Updated:July 3, 2018, 4:35 PM IST
AIIMS MBBS 2018: 1st Round of Counselling Merit List Out at aiimsexams.org, Check Now
File photo of All India Institute of Medical Sciences building. (PTI Photo)
AIIMS MBBS 2018 1st Round of Counselling Merit List has been released on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences - aiimsexams.org. AIIMS New Delhi had organized the AIIMS MBBS 2018 Entrance Examination conducted on 26th and 27th May 2018 and over 2 Lakhs candidates had appeared in the same. AIIMS New Delhi had declared the AIIMS MBBS 2018 on 18th June 2018 and eligible candidates were given the option to fill choices for Counselling / Seat allocation on 28th and 29th June 2018. Candidates can now follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check AIIMS MBBS 2018 1st Round of Counselling Merit List?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.aiimsexams.org
Step 2 – Under ‘Important Notifications’, click on ‘Seat Allocation NOTICE No. 41/2018 dated 02.07.2018 Announcement of First Round of Online Allocation / Counselling for MBBS 2018 Course’
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it
Direct Link - https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/ALLOTTED%20SEAT-1ST%20ROUND-MBBS-2018-NET.pdf

Candidates who’ve made it to the first merit list need to visit the allocated AIIMS nodal centre to deposit original certificates and demand draft on 6th July 2018 till 5PM.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
