AIIMS MBBS 2018 Admissions Registration for Open Round Seat Allocation/ Counseling Begins at aiimsexams.org, Register before 16th Aug, 5PM
The number of seats for Open Round Seat Allocation/ Counseling will be displayed on the official website of AIIMS on 20th August 2018.
File photo of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.
AIIMS MBBS 2018 Admissions Registration for Open Round Seat Allocation/ Counseling has begun on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences - aiimsexams.org.
The online registration began on Friday, 10th August 2018 and will close on 16th August 2018, 5:00 PM. The number of seats for Open Round Seat Allocation/ Counseling will be displayed on the official website of AIIMS on 20th August 2018.
The Open Round of Seat Allocation/ Counseling for AIIMS MBBS-2018 will be organized on 21st and 22nd August 2018 at the Jawaharlal Auditorium of AIIMS. Candidates are required to register for the Open Counseling and they need to bring the registration slip to attend Open Round of Seat Allocation/ Counseling.
It must be noted that without the registration slip the candidates will not be allowed to attend the Counseling. Also, the candidates are required to come with the original certificates or D.D. of Rs.1 lakh only in favour of Director, AIIMS, New Delhi, else the candidates will not be allowed to attend the Open counseling.
‘Please note that the candidates should come with the original certificate or D.D. amounting to Rs. 1 Lakh only in favour of Director, AIIMS, New Delhi otherwise, he/she will not be allowed to attend the Open counseling. No Authorized representative will be allowed to attend the open counselling,’ read an official notification.
Candidates who wish to attend the Open Round Seat Allocation/ Counseling for MBBS 2018 Admissions can register for the same by following the instructions given below:
How to register for Open Round Seat Allocation/ Counseling for MBBS 2018 Admission?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.aiimsexams.org/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Academic Courses’ on the home age
Step 3 - Click on ‘MBBS’ link
Step 4 – Click on Login under Registration
Step 5 – Enter details like candidate ID Number, password and captcha
Step 6 – Click on Login
Step 7 – After Login click on Register for Open Counseling” link
Step 8 – Opt for choice to register for Open Round of Seat Allocation/Counseling
Step 9 – Registration slip will display
Step 10 – Download the registration slip and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://mbbs.aiimsexams.org/Login
Candidates can read the detailed notification regarding the registration for Open Round Seat Allocation/ Counseling for MBBS 2018 Admission below:
https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/Important%20Instruction%20to%20register%20for%20Open%20counseling%20%2022.08.2017%20AIIMS%20MBBS-2018%20session.pdf
