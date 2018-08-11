GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

AIIMS MBBS 2018 Admissions Registration for Open Round Seat Allocation/ Counseling Begins at aiimsexams.org, Register before 16th Aug, 5PM

The number of seats for Open Round Seat Allocation/ Counseling will be displayed on the official website of AIIMS on 20th August 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 11, 2018, 12:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AIIMS MBBS 2018 Admissions Registration for Open Round Seat Allocation/ Counseling Begins at aiimsexams.org, Register before 16th Aug, 5PM
File photo of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.
Loading...
AIIMS MBBS 2018 Admissions Registration for Open Round Seat Allocation/ Counseling has begun on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences - aiimsexams.org.

The online registration began on Friday, 10th August 2018 and will close on 16th August 2018, 5:00 PM. The number of seats for Open Round Seat Allocation/ Counseling will be displayed on the official website of AIIMS on 20th August 2018.

The Open Round of Seat Allocation/ Counseling for AIIMS MBBS-2018 will be organized on 21st and 22nd August 2018 at the Jawaharlal Auditorium of AIIMS. Candidates are required to register for the Open Counseling and they need to bring the registration slip to attend Open Round of Seat Allocation/ Counseling.

It must be noted that without the registration slip the candidates will not be allowed to attend the Counseling. Also, the candidates are required to come with the original certificates or D.D. of Rs.1 lakh only in favour of Director, AIIMS, New Delhi, else the candidates will not be allowed to attend the Open counseling.


‘Please note that the candidates should come with the original certificate or D.D. amounting to Rs. 1 Lakh only in favour of Director, AIIMS, New Delhi otherwise, he/she will not be allowed to attend the Open counseling. No Authorized representative will be allowed to attend the open counselling,’ read an official notification.

Candidates who wish to attend the Open Round Seat Allocation/ Counseling for MBBS 2018 Admissions can register for the same by following the instructions given below:

How to register for Open Round Seat Allocation/ Counseling for MBBS 2018 Admission?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.aiimsexams.org/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Academic Courses’ on the home age
Step 3 - Click on ‘MBBS’ link
Step 4 – Click on Login under Registration
Step 5 – Enter details like candidate ID Number, password and captcha
Step 6 – Click on Login
Step 7 – After Login click on Register for Open Counseling” link
Step 8 – Opt for choice to register for Open Round of Seat Allocation/Counseling
Step 9 – Registration slip will display
Step 10 – Download the registration slip and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://mbbs.aiimsexams.org/Login

Candidates can read the detailed notification regarding the registration for Open Round Seat Allocation/ Counseling for MBBS 2018 Admission below:

https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/Important%20Instruction%20to%20register%20for%20Open%20counseling%20%2022.08.2017%20AIIMS%20MBBS-2018%20session.pdf

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: PM Modi at IIT Bombay Convocation Ceremony

Watch: PM Modi at IIT Bombay Convocation Ceremony

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...