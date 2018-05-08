AIIMS MBBS 2018 Admit Cards Expected on 10th May 2018 at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS 2018 Admit Cards are scheduled to be released on 10th May 2018 by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi on its official website – aiimsexams.org.AIIMS, New Delhi is scheduled to organize the MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam on Saturday, 26th May 2018 and Sunday, 27th May 2018 in two shifts viz 9 AM to 12:30 PM and 3 PM to 6:30 PM, via a Computer Based Test (CBT).There are approximately 807 seats available for MBBS in the 9 AIIMS institutions in India viz AIIMS, New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra).Candidates who have successfully applied for the AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance exam must keep an eye on the official website on Thursday, 10th May 2018 to download their Admit Card which will be available in their login profile. The Admit Card will bear important information like the date, time and venue of the examination.The results of AIIMS MBBS 2018 exam are expected to be declared on 18th June 2018, next month.