AIIMS MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam: Make Corrections & Complete Application Before 5PM Today!
Candidates who had submitted the application fee for AIIMS MBBS 2018 Examination before the aforementioned date, can make corrections or complete their Application forms to avoid rejections.
File photo of AIIMS, Delhi.
AIIMS MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam Application/Correction Window is open till 5PM today for candidates who had registered themselves on or before 5th March 2018, however, was not able to complete their application forms. Candidates who had submitted the application fee for AIIMS MBBS 2018 Examination before the aforementioned date, can make corrections or complete their Application forms to avoid rejections. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the final status of the application forms on 20th March 2018, next week.
As per the official notification, “Since despite SMS/emails several candidates have not completed their Application Form or have not made such corrections, the competent authority has decided to give such applicants another chance (only those candidates who have submitted the fee but could not complete their remaining steps of Application Form) between 08.03.2018 to 12.03.2018 (5.00 PM) to complete/correct such deficiencies in their Application Form as per AIIMS requirement described in the Prospectus.”
Candidates must note that there would be no further extension of the correction window. Therefore, candidates who have already initiated their application process for AIIMS MBBS 2018 Examination before 5th March 2018 by registering themselves online on the official website and by remitting the application fee must check their application form for any deficiencies and complete the same before 5PM today by logging in to their profile on https://www.aiimsexams.org.
AIIMS MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam
AIIMS MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam is scheduled to be organized on Saturday, 26th May 2018 and Sunday, 27th May 2018 in two shifts viz morning 9 AM to 12:30 PM and 3 PM to 6:30 PM, on both days, via a CBT (Computer Based Test). Currently, there are 9 AIIMS institutions in India viz AIIMS, New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) & Nagpur (Maharashtra) offering 807 MBBS seats altogether.
