AIIMS MBBS 2019 Entrance Exam Schedule Out at aiimsexams.org, Exam on 25th & 26th May 2019
While the dates for seat allocation and counseling process as well as open counseling will be declared later.
File photo of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.
AIIMS MBBS 2019 Entrance Exam schedule has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi on its official website - aiimsexams.org, as per which, the tentative dates for the MBBS examination 2019 are Saturday 25th May and Sunday 26th May 2019.
The result for the same will be out on Wednesday 12th June 2019. While the dates for seat allocation and counseling process as well as open counseling will be declared later.
AIIMS MBBS 2019 aspirants can check the complete schedule of various entrance examinations to be conducted in the year 2019-20, at the below mentioned url:
https://www.aiimsexams.org/info/keydates_2019.html
AIIMS offers admission in MBBS seats in its various AIIMS affiliated institutions in India. Candidates after qualifying the entrance examination can get admission in AIIMS colleges through the centralized counseling process.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has also released the tentative keydates for year 2020 as per which the AIIMS MBBS 2020 Entrance Examination will be organized tentatively on 30th & 31st May 2020. Candidates can access the complete scheduled below:
https://www.aiimsexams.org/info/keydates_2020.html
