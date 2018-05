AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2018: All India Institute of Medical Sciences MBBS Admit Card 2018 Published at aiimsexams.org. Download Now

AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2018 or the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Admit Card 2018 has been released. AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2018 or the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Admit Card 2018 has been released on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) - aiimsexams.org The All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS, New Delhi is scheduled to organize the All India Institute of Medical Sciences MBBS 2018 or AIIMS MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam on Saturday, 26th May 2018 and Sunday, 27th May 2018, this month in two shifts viz 9 AM to 12:30 PM and 3 PM to 6:30 PM on both the days.The entrance exam of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences MBBS 2018 or AIIMS MBBS 2018 will be conducted is a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who have registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.aiimsexams.orgStep 2 – Click on the Academic Courses tabStep 3 – Click on MBBSStep 4 – Login to your profileStep 5 – Download the Admit Card and take a printout for further referencehttp://mbbs.aiimsexams.org/Also, All India Institute of Medical Sciences also known as AIIMS has issued a notice for candidates belonging to the PWBD category, as per which, the PWBD category applicants need to upload latest PWBD Category Certificate issued by a competent Medical Authority for initial verification.Candidates need to upload the latest category certificate on or before 12th May 2017, 5PM, and failing to do so may get their candidature as PWBD cancelled.