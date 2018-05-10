English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2018: All India Institute of Medical Sciences MBBS Admit Card 2018 Released at aiimsexams.org. Download Now
AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2018 or the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Admit Card 2018 has been released. AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2018 or the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Admit Card 2018 has been released on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) - aiimsexams.org.
File photo of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.
AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2018 or the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Admit Card 2018 has been released. AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2018 or the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Admit Card 2018 has been released on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) - aiimsexams.org.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS, New Delhi is scheduled to organize the All India Institute of Medical Sciences MBBS 2018 or AIIMS MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam on Saturday, 26th May 2018 and Sunday, 27th May 2018, this month in two shifts viz 9 AM to 12:30 PM and 3 PM to 6:30 PM on both the days.
The entrance exam of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences MBBS 2018 or AIIMS MBBS 2018 will be conducted is a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who have registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card:
How to Download Admit Card for All India Institute of Medical Sciences MBBS 2018 or AIIMS MBBS 2018:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.aiimsexams.org
Step 2 – Click on the Academic Courses tab
Step 3 – Click on MBBS
Step 4 – Login to your profile
Step 5 – Download the Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link:
http://mbbs.aiimsexams.org/
Also, All India Institute of Medical Sciences also known as AIIMS has issued a notice for candidates belonging to the PWBD category, as per which, the PWBD category applicants need to upload latest PWBD Category Certificate issued by a competent Medical Authority for initial verification.
Candidates need to upload the latest category certificate on or before 12th May 2017, 5PM, and failing to do so may get their candidature as PWBD cancelled.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
