AIIMS MBBS Exam 2019: Guidelines to be Followed By Candidates

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has released an advisory circular with rules that needs to be followed by candidates who are appearing for the national level medical entrance exam AIIMS MBBS 2019 at its official website aiimsexams.org . AIIMS MBBS 2019 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 25 and May 26 in two sessions. The timing for computer-based test is 9 AM to 12:30 PM for morning shift and 3 PM to 6:30 PM for afternoon shift.In the official circular, the exam convener of AIIMS Exam 2019 has mentioned it clearly that the notice is put into action to prevent unfair exam practices and increase the chances of deserving candidates passing AIIMS Medical Exam 2019. AIIMS Exam guidelines also mention that each candidate has to undergo through frisking, without which the entry to AIIMS exam center will stand cancelled.Candidates sitting for 2019 AIIMS Exam have to report at their respective exam center with AIIMS MBBS Admit Card.To sit in AIIMS MBBS 2019 Exam, all candidates are required to bring an original copy of any one of the ID proof and two passport sized photographs similar to the one pasted in the AIIMS 2019 Admit Card.The 2019 AIIMS MBBS reporting time mentioned on candidate's AIIMS Admit Card has to be adhered strictlyWhile there is no dress code to sit for AIIMS 2019 Exam MBBS, candidates should note that hats, caps, scarfs, goggles, shoes with thick sole, and electronic device are not allowed.