English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
AIIMS MBBS Exam 2019: Guidelines to be Followed By Candidates
AIIMS MBBS 2019 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 25 and May 26 in two sessions.
File photo of All India Institute of Medical Sciences building. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
AIIMS MBBS Exam 2019 | The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has released an advisory circular with rules that needs to be followed by candidates who are appearing for the national level medical entrance exam AIIMS MBBS 2019 at its official website aiimsexams.org. AIIMS MBBS 2019 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 25 and May 26 in two sessions. The timing for computer-based test is 9 AM to 12:30 PM for morning shift and 3 PM to 6:30 PM for afternoon shift.
In the official circular, the exam convener of AIIMS Exam 2019 has mentioned it clearly that the notice is put into action to prevent unfair exam practices and increase the chances of deserving candidates passing AIIMS Medical Exam 2019. AIIMS Exam guidelines also mention that each candidate has to undergo through frisking, without which the entry to AIIMS exam center will stand cancelled.
Here’s a brief break up of important rules and guidelines of AIIMS MBBS Exam 2019:
AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2019: Candidates sitting for 2019 AIIMS Exam have to report at their respective exam center with AIIMS MBBS Admit Card.
Documents for AIIMS MBBS Exam 2019: To sit in AIIMS MBBS 2019 Exam, all candidates are required to bring an original copy of any one of the ID proof and two passport sized photographs similar to the one pasted in the AIIMS 2019 Admit Card.
AIIMS MBBS Exam 2019 Reporting Time: The 2019 AIIMS MBBS reporting time mentioned on candidate’s AIIMS Admit Card has to be adhered strictly
AIIMS MBBS Exam 2019 Dress code: While there is no dress code to sit for AIIMS 2019 Exam MBBS, candidates should note that hats, caps, scarfs, goggles, shoes with thick sole, and electronic device are not allowed.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
In the official circular, the exam convener of AIIMS Exam 2019 has mentioned it clearly that the notice is put into action to prevent unfair exam practices and increase the chances of deserving candidates passing AIIMS Medical Exam 2019. AIIMS Exam guidelines also mention that each candidate has to undergo through frisking, without which the entry to AIIMS exam center will stand cancelled.
Here’s a brief break up of important rules and guidelines of AIIMS MBBS Exam 2019:
AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2019: Candidates sitting for 2019 AIIMS Exam have to report at their respective exam center with AIIMS MBBS Admit Card.
Documents for AIIMS MBBS Exam 2019: To sit in AIIMS MBBS 2019 Exam, all candidates are required to bring an original copy of any one of the ID proof and two passport sized photographs similar to the one pasted in the AIIMS 2019 Admit Card.
AIIMS MBBS Exam 2019 Reporting Time: The 2019 AIIMS MBBS reporting time mentioned on candidate’s AIIMS Admit Card has to be adhered strictly
AIIMS MBBS Exam 2019 Dress code: While there is no dress code to sit for AIIMS 2019 Exam MBBS, candidates should note that hats, caps, scarfs, goggles, shoes with thick sole, and electronic device are not allowed.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Alongside Dhoni & Kohli, Rahul Hopes to Inspire With World Cup Fairytale
- Animals Are Shrinking in Size And Could Be Gone in Next 100 Years: Study
- Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey Because She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results