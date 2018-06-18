English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 Announced at aiimsexams.org. Check Your Score
The AIIMS MBBS results 2018, 2018 AIIMS MBBS Result announced on the All India Institute of Medical Science's official website aiimsexams.org.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
AIIMS Result 2018 | The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) released its Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) entrance examination results, AIIMS Result 2018, 2018 AIIMS Result today (June 18). The AIIMS MBBS results 2018, 2018 AIIMS MBBS Result announced on the All India Institute of Medical Science's official website aiimsexams.org.
The entrance examination was conducted on May 26 and May 27. The AIIMS MBBS result 2018, AIIMS Result 2018 will be released in online mode only. The result will be declared both rank-wise and roll number-wise.
In 2017, the AIIMS result was declared on June 15. Gujarat's Nishita Purohit was the All India Topper with 100 percentile. A total of 2,84,737 students had appeared for the exam, out of which 4905 qualified.
How to Check AIIMS Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website aiimsexams.org
Step 2: Look for the link which says AIIMS Result 2018, 2018 AIIMS MBBS Result
Step 3: Click on the link which says AIIMS MBBS Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Roll number and other details
Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.
Also Watch
