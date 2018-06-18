GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 will be Announced Today. Check Your Score at aiimsexams.org

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2018, 1:16 PM IST
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
AIIMS Result 2018 | The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is going to release its Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) entrance examination results, AIIMS Result 2018, 2018 AIIMS Result today (June 18)
The AIIMS MBBS results 2018, 2018 AIIMS MBBS Result will be announced on the All India Institute of Medical Science's official website aiimsexams.org.

The entrance examination was conducted on May 26 and May 27. The AIIMS MBBS result 2018, AIIMS Result 2018  will be released in online mode only. The result will be declared both rank-wise and roll number-wise.

In 2017, the AIIMS result was declared on June 15. Gujarat's Nishita Purohit was the All India Topper with 100 percentile. A total of 2,84,737 students had appeared for the exam, out of which 4905 qualified.

How to Check AIIMS Result 2018 

Step 1: Click on the official website aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Look for the link which says AIIMS Result 2018, 2018 AIIMS MBBS Result

Step 3: Click on the link which says AIIMS MBBS Result 2018

Step 4: Enter Roll number and other details

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
