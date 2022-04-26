AIIMS Nurses' Union Goes on Strike Hours After Hospital Suspends Its President

Hours after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday suspended nursing officer Harish Kumar Kajla with immediate effect for allegedly disrupting OT patient services on April 22, the president of the nurses’ union of the hospital, the nursing staff have called for an indefinite strike from Tuesday.

The nurses’ union has demanded the immediate revocation of Kajla’s suspension.

The suspension order read, “A disciplinary proceeding is contemplated against Harish Kumar Kajla, nursing officer, AIIMS, New Delhi. The undersigned in excercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (I) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services Rule 1965 read with Regulaton 33 of AIIMS Regulations 2019, hereby places Harish Kumar Kajla under suspension with immediate effect.”

The order was signed by AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

On April 22, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) had complained against Kajla for alleged misbehaviour with a resident doctor on duty and asked for immediate suspension of Kajla and initiation of disciplinary actions against him.

“A very disgraceful and unprovoked incident of misbehaviour towards a resident doctor on duty took place in the morning hours of April 22. The accused person, who has been identified as Harish Kajla, not only outraged the modesty of a resident doctor but also disrupted the essential services by instigating the OT staff,” the RDA said in the complaint letter to the AIIMS administration.

The AIIMS administration issued a show-cause notice to some of its nursing officers on Saturday for protests in the main operation theatre (OT) which led to the cancellation of over 50 planned surgeries a day before.

