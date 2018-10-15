AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam Postponed till further notice, Read Notification here

AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam 2018 has been postponed till further notice on the grounds of Assembly Elections in the states of Rajasthan and Telangana. Earlier this month, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had begun the application process for the recruitment of 2000 Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse-Grade-II) Group ‘B’ at AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Raipur. However, AIIMS has released a notification regarding postponement of the recruitment examination which was scheduled to be held on 7th December 2018, as per the original schedule.“With reference to the Advertisement No. 78/2018 dated 27.09.2018, it is hereby informed that due to the announcement of Assembly Elections in Rajasthan and Telangana the date of Recruitment Examination for the post of NURSING OFFICER-2018 for AIIMS, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna and Raipur scheduled to be held on Friday 7th December 2018 has been postponed till further orders” read the notification.Fresh exam dates will be notified by AIIMS in due course of time. “The revised date of Recruitment Examination will be announced later along with the Scheme of Examination” read the notification further. Candidates can read the notification at the below mentioned url:The application process is still on and interested candidates can register till 29th October 2018 at aiimsexams.org.AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:AIIMS Bhopal - 600AIIMS Jodhpur - 600AIIMS Patna - 500AIIMS Raipur - 300Application Fee:General/OBC – Rs.1500SC/ST – Rs.1200Persons with Benchmark Disabilities – NILThe applicant must be registered as Nurse/Midwife in the State/Indian Nursing Council and must possess B.Sc (Hons) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing or B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery along with two-years post qualification experience in a minimum 50 bedded hospital.The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21-30 years as on 29th October 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement given above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT).The selected candidates will be placed in Level 7 of the Pay Matrix (pre-revised Pay Band-2) and will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.9300-34800/- with Grade pay of Rs. 4600/-