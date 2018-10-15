English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam Postponed till further notice, Read Notification here
Fresh exam dates will be notified by AIIMS in due course of time.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam 2018 has been postponed till further notice on the grounds of Assembly Elections in the states of Rajasthan and Telangana. Earlier this month, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had begun the application process for the recruitment of 2000 Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse-Grade-II) Group ‘B’ at AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Raipur. However, AIIMS has released a notification regarding postponement of the recruitment examination which was scheduled to be held on 7th December 2018, as per the original schedule.
“With reference to the Advertisement No. 78/2018 dated 27.09.2018, it is hereby informed that due to the announcement of Assembly Elections in Rajasthan and Telangana the date of Recruitment Examination for the post of NURSING OFFICER-2018 for AIIMS, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna and Raipur scheduled to be held on Friday 7th December 2018 has been postponed till further orders” read the notification.
Fresh exam dates will be notified by AIIMS in due course of time. “The revised date of Recruitment Examination will be announced later along with the Scheme of Examination” read the notification further. Candidates can read the notification at the below mentioned url:
https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/noticeExamdateextend_NursingOfficerothraiims.pdf
The application process is still on and interested candidates can register till 29th October 2018 at aiimsexams.org.
AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
AIIMS Bhopal - 600
AIIMS Jodhpur - 600
AIIMS Patna - 500
AIIMS Raipur - 300
Application Fee:
General/OBC – Rs.1500
SC/ST – Rs.1200
Persons with Benchmark Disabilities – NIL
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be registered as Nurse/Midwife in the State/Indian Nursing Council and must possess B.Sc (Hons) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing or B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery along with two-years post qualification experience in a minimum 50 bedded hospital.
Official Advertisement:
https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/advt%20of%20nursing%20officer%20for%204%20AIIMS.pdf
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21-30 years as on 29th October 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement given above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT).
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in Level 7 of the Pay Matrix (pre-revised Pay Band-2) and will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.9300-34800/- with Grade pay of Rs. 4600/-
