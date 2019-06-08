Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

AIIMS Nursing Result 2019 Announced at aiimsexams.org, Counseling on June 26

Candidates can check their marks and merit on the AIIMS official website by entering the exam credentials

Trending Desk

Updated:June 8, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
AIIMS Nursing Result 2019 Announced at aiimsexams.org, Counseling on June 26
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

AIIMS Nursing Result 2019 Announced: The All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has announced the result of B.Sc Nursing course. The AIIMS Nursing Result 2019, AIIMS 2019 Bsc Nursing Result was published on the official website of Exam Section of All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences aiimsexams.org (www.aiimsexams.org).

The AIIMS Nursing Result 2019, AIIMS 2019 B.Sc Nursing Result was available only in online mode and all applicants will get AIIMS Nursing Result 2019 notification on their registered phone number and email id. Candidates can download the AIIMS Nursing Result 2019, which was held on June 1, in the PDF version through this direct link https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/BSc%20NURSING%20%20POST%20BASIC%20RESULT-STAGE1-NET.pdf

Steps to check AIIMS Nursing Result 2019:

Candidates can check their marks and merit on the AIIMS official website by entering the exam credentials. Steps for availing the AIIMS Nursing Result 2019 are given below-

Step 1- Visit the official website nursing.aiimsexams.org

Step 2- on homepage, you will find AIIMS Nursing Result 2019 tab, click it

Step 3- On the candidate login page, enter your user id, password

Step 4- The AIIMS Nursing Result 2019 will be shown on the screen

Step 5- Download the soft copy and take a printout also

The AIIMS Nursing Result 2019 and scores are accepted by several AIIMS affiliated medical institutions for offering admission into Bachelor of Nursing course. The counseling process is scheduled for June 26 (Wednesday) and shortlisted candidates have to appear for document verification which will take place from 8:30 am at Dr Ramalingaswami Board Room, AIIMS New Delhi Head Office.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram