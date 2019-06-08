AIIMS Nursing Result 2019 Announced at aiimsexams.org, Counseling on June 26

AIIMS Nursing Result 2019 Announced: The All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has announced the result of B.Sc Nursing course. The AIIMS Nursing Result 2019, AIIMS 2019 Bsc Nursing Result was published on the official website of Exam Section of All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences aiimsexams.org (www.aiimsexams.org).

The AIIMS Nursing Result 2019, AIIMS 2019 B.Sc Nursing Result was available only in online mode and all applicants will get AIIMS Nursing Result 2019 notification on their registered phone number and email id. Candidates can download the AIIMS Nursing Result 2019, which was held on June 1, in the PDF version through this direct link https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/BSc%20NURSING%20%20POST%20BASIC%20RESULT-STAGE1-NET.pdf

Steps to check AIIMS Nursing Result 2019:

Candidates can check their marks and merit on the AIIMS official website by entering the exam credentials. Steps for availing the AIIMS Nursing Result 2019 are given below-

Step 1- Visit the official website nursing.aiimsexams.org

Step 2- on homepage, you will find AIIMS Nursing Result 2019 tab, click it

Step 3- On the candidate login page, enter your user id, password

Step 4- The AIIMS Nursing Result 2019 will be shown on the screen

Step 5- Download the soft copy and take a printout also

The AIIMS Nursing Result 2019 and scores are accepted by several AIIMS affiliated medical institutions for offering admission into Bachelor of Nursing course. The counseling process is scheduled for June 26 (Wednesday) and shortlisted candidates have to appear for document verification which will take place from 8:30 am at Dr Ramalingaswami Board Room, AIIMS New Delhi Head Office.