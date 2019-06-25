AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2019 Registration Begins at aiimspatna.org. Eligibility, Vacancies, Direct Link Here

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2019 | The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has released AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2019 circular for the hiring of store keeper-cum-Clerk and Junior Administrative Assistant. The application forms for both the posts are available online on the AIIMS Patna official website aiimspatna.org and the last date for acceptance of AIIMS Patna 2019 Application Form for Store Keeper-cum-Clerk and Junior Administrative Assistant is July 30. The official document of AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2019 can be read here - AIIMS Patna 2019 Store Keeper and AIIMS Patna 2019 Junior Administrative Assistant.

Get the important details regarding the eligibility, number of vacancies, application form and selection process for these posts at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2019 for Store Keeper, Junior Administrative Assistant: Eligibility

For Store Keeper Post: Applicant should have graduation degree from a recognized University and one year of handling store work experience. Postgraduate can also apply. The age limit of the applicant should be between 18-30 years.

For Junior Administrative Assistant Post:Applicant should be at least Intermediate pass out. However, high school pass out with 5 years of service (regular or ad-hoc) as Lower Division Clerk in Government Organization/Institution can also apply.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2019 for Store Keeper, Junior Administrative Assistant: Vacancies

There are 85 vacancies for storekeeper post and 11 job opening for Junior Administrative Assistant.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2019 for Store Keeper, Junior Administrative Assistant: Application Form

The application form filling and submission is online. The form for the respective post can be accessed from aiimspatna.org. The direct URLs for registering for each post is given below-

AIIMS Patna 2019 Store Keeper: Click here for Direct Link

AIIMS Patna 2019 Junior Administrative Assistant: Click here for direct link

Follow the steps as directed and enter all the required details. Pay the application fee in online mode. The fee (both the posts) is Rs 200 for SC/ST/PWD/Women Candidates/EWS candidates and Rs 1000 for all other categories. Submit the form and take a print out.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2019 for Store Keeper, Junior Administrative Assistant: Selection Process

For Store Keeper Post: Only Written Test. The entrance exam will be of 3 hours and the question paper will carry 200 MCQs. The negative marking scheme is also applicable.

For Junior Administrative Assistant: The written and skill tests will be conducted. The duration of the written exam will be 3 hours for 200 MCQs. For each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will get deducted. The skill test involves computer typing speed and its duration is 10 minutes.