AIIMS PG 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Releases Exam Schedule for Odisha Region at aiimsexams.org
According to the online circular released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, the revised AIIMS PG 2019 exam date is June 14.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
AIIMS PG 2019 Schedule for Odisha| The AIIMS PG 2019 entrance examination for Odisha region, which earlier got cancelled on May 5 due to Cyclone Fani, is scheduled for June 14. According to the online circular released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, the revised AIIMS PG 2019 exam date is June 14. Students can download the AIIMS PG 2019 admit card specifically for Bhubaneswar,
Odisha from June 6 (Thursday). The national level medical AIIMS PG 2019 exam will be held from 9AM to 12PM at Bhubaneswar examination centre in Odisha. The AIIMS PG 2019 examination schedule can be downloaded from https://static.careers360.mobi/media/uploads/froala_editor/files/AIIMS_rescheudled_date_of_Exam_in_Bhubaneswar.pdf
Further, the AIIMS PG 2019 result declaration is booked for June 19.
The exam convener All India Institute of Medical Sciences has selected only one AIIMS PG 2019 exam centre, and it has zeroed down it in Bhubaneswar city. All exam takers have to appear at this exam center to write their test. For appearing in the AIIMS PG 2019 examination, a fresh admit card will be issued, which can be downloaded from June 6 onwards and has to be shown at the examination day.
AIIMS PG 2019 Admit Card: Steps to download fresh hall ticket for NEET PG Bhubaneswar, Odisha Exam
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS -aiimsexams.org
Step 2: Click on the 'AIIMS PG 2019 Admit Card' link
Step 3: On the new page, enter registration id, password, and captcha code
Step 4: Your fresh AIIMS PG 2019 Admit Card for Odisha will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Take the print out and paste your photograph
The address of selected AIIMS PG 2019 examination center in Bhubaneswar city is also provided-
ION Digital Zone, iDZ2 Patia, Koustuv Technical Campus,
KISD/CEB, Plot No. 2, Sector-B,
Near Chandrasekharpur Police Station Patia,
Bhubaneswar, Odisha, PIN CODE: 751024
