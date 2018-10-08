GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

AIIMS PG 2019 Basic Registration Rescheduled, Now Register from 18th October 2018

'Due to unavoidable circumstance, the Basic Registration process for MD/MS/MDS July 2019 session onwards has been rescheduled,' read the official notification.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 8, 2018, 4:40 PM IST
File photo of All India Institute of Medical Sciences building. (PTI Photo)
AIIMS PG 2019 Basic Registration has been rescheduled to re-open from Thursday, 18th October 2018 on its official website - aiimsexams.org. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was originally scheduled to organize AIIMS PG 2019 Basic Registration from Saturday, 6th October 2018, however, as per a Corrigendum released by AIIMS, New Delhi, the same has been rescheduled to begin from Thursday, 18th October 2018, next week.

‘Due to unavoidable circumstance, the Basic Registration process for MD/MS/MDS July 2019 session onwards has been rescheduled,’ read the official notification.

‘Those candidates who have completed Basic Registration for the January 2019 session, and their status of Basic Registration has been accepted, they do not require to fill Basic Registration again. They are eligible to fill the Final Registration of July 2019 session and subsequent session,’ read the notification further.

Candidates aspiring to pursue Post Graduation Medical and Dental Courses in AIIMS Institutes across the country must keep a tab on the official website mentioned above to Register for AIIMS PG 2019 once the Registration Window is opened again.

Meanwhile, candidates can read the Corrigendum at the below mentioned url:

https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/Corrigendum%20%20Rescheduled%20date%20for%20Basic%20Registration%20for%20AIIMS%20PG%20July%202019%20session%20.pdf
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
