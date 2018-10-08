English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIIMS PG 2019 Basic Registration Rescheduled, Now Register from 18th October 2018
‘Due to unavoidable circumstance, the Basic Registration process for MD/MS/MDS July 2019 session onwards has been rescheduled,’ read the official notification.
File photo of All India Institute of Medical Sciences building. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
AIIMS PG 2019 Basic Registration has been rescheduled to re-open from Thursday, 18th October 2018 on its official website - aiimsexams.org. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was originally scheduled to organize AIIMS PG 2019 Basic Registration from Saturday, 6th October 2018, however, as per a Corrigendum released by AIIMS, New Delhi, the same has been rescheduled to begin from Thursday, 18th October 2018, next week.
‘Due to unavoidable circumstance, the Basic Registration process for MD/MS/MDS July 2019 session onwards has been rescheduled,’ read the official notification.
‘Those candidates who have completed Basic Registration for the January 2019 session, and their status of Basic Registration has been accepted, they do not require to fill Basic Registration again. They are eligible to fill the Final Registration of July 2019 session and subsequent session,’ read the notification further.
Candidates aspiring to pursue Post Graduation Medical and Dental Courses in AIIMS Institutes across the country must keep a tab on the official website mentioned above to Register for AIIMS PG 2019 once the Registration Window is opened again.
Meanwhile, candidates can read the Corrigendum at the below mentioned url:
https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/Corrigendum%20%20Rescheduled%20date%20for%20Basic%20Registration%20for%20AIIMS%20PG%20July%202019%20session%20.pdf
‘Due to unavoidable circumstance, the Basic Registration process for MD/MS/MDS July 2019 session onwards has been rescheduled,’ read the official notification.
‘Those candidates who have completed Basic Registration for the January 2019 session, and their status of Basic Registration has been accepted, they do not require to fill Basic Registration again. They are eligible to fill the Final Registration of July 2019 session and subsequent session,’ read the notification further.
Candidates aspiring to pursue Post Graduation Medical and Dental Courses in AIIMS Institutes across the country must keep a tab on the official website mentioned above to Register for AIIMS PG 2019 once the Registration Window is opened again.
Meanwhile, candidates can read the Corrigendum at the below mentioned url:
https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/Corrigendum%20%20Rescheduled%20date%20for%20Basic%20Registration%20for%20AIIMS%20PG%20July%202019%20session%20.pdf
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo Among First Nominees for Ballon d'Or Award
- Rajat Kapoor Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Actor Issues Apology After Allegations
- WATCH: A 7-Year-Old Leopard is Rescued From Drowning in a 30-Foot Deep Well in Maharashtra
- What Ails Windows 10 October Update: Microsoft’s Lack of Quality Control
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...