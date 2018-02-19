English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIIMS PG Counseling 2018 Online Registration Closes at 5PM Today, Seat Allocation on 21st Feb 2018
However, eligible candidates who wish to appear for the same must Register Online before 5PM today and carry their registration slip at the time of Counseling or Seat Allocation on Wednesday – 21st Feb. “Take a printout of Registration Slip.
The candidates must bring in their original certificates or a demand draft of ₹3 Lakh in lieu of original documents if they cannot produce them during counseling.
The Online Registration for AIIMS PG 2018 Counseling will close at 5PM today. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had released the notification for Open Round of seat allocation/counselling schedule for PG courses viz MD/MS/MCH/MD/MDS for January 2018 session intake, as per which, the counseling will be conducted on 21st February 2018 at the Jawaharlal Auditorium, AIIMS, New Delhi, 9AM. However, eligible candidates who wish to appear for the same must Register Online before 5PM today and carry their registration slip at the time of Counseling or Seat Allocation on Wednesday – 21st Feb. “Take a printout of Registration Slip. This is required for attending the Open Round of Seat Allocation / Counselling” stated the information brochure.
Seat Allocation Process:
Seats for via Open Round of seat allocation or counseling for Post Graduate courses MD/MS/MCH/MD/MDS for January 2018 session will be strictly on the basis of rank/merit of the eligible candidates.
The candidates must bring in their original certificates or a demand draft of ₹3 Lakh in lieu of original documents if they cannot produce them during counseling. Candidates need to submit their original certificates within 5 days i.e. 26th February 2018, failing which the seat will be cancelled and DD of 3 lac will not be returned.
Interested candidates can read the information below at the below-mentioned URL:
https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/INFORMATION%20BROCHURE%20%20%20for%20Open%20Round%20Online%20Counselling%20for%20AIIMS%20PG%20January%202018%20session.pdf
Also Watch
Seat Allocation Process:
Seats for via Open Round of seat allocation or counseling for Post Graduate courses MD/MS/MCH/MD/MDS for January 2018 session will be strictly on the basis of rank/merit of the eligible candidates.
The candidates must bring in their original certificates or a demand draft of ₹3 Lakh in lieu of original documents if they cannot produce them during counseling. Candidates need to submit their original certificates within 5 days i.e. 26th February 2018, failing which the seat will be cancelled and DD of 3 lac will not be returned.
Interested candidates can read the information below at the below-mentioned URL:
https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/INFORMATION%20BROCHURE%20%20%20for%20Open%20Round%20Online%20Counselling%20for%20AIIMS%20PG%20January%202018%20session.pdf
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street