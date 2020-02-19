AIIMS PG Open Counselling 2020 to Begin from February 20, Check Details at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS PG Open counselling 2020 | The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will begin the process of post-graduation open counselling 2020 for candidates who failed to secure a seat after three rounds of seat allocations. The AIIMS PG Open Counselling 2020 will commence on February 20, 2020. All the candidates who are seeking admissions can check further details at the official website of AIIMS Examination at aiimsexams.org.

After three rounds of counselling, a total of 246 seats have been left vacant in different streams due to surrender and resignation of the seats. According to a notification issued by AIIMS, the open counselling 2020 process will start at 8.30 am in Jawaharlal Auditorium, AIIMS, New Delhi.

The aspirants will be allocated seats at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh branches of AIIMS. Once the candidates get selected, they will have to report for medical examination on February 21 at 9.30 am to their respective AIIMS branch.

AIIMS PG open counselling 2020: Important details

• Aspirants who have successfully passed the AIIMS PG Entrance Examination and have secured at least 50th percentile of marks will be eligible to sit for the Open Counselling.

• The candidates must have registered themselves online on the AIIMS website for participating in the process.

• The candidates will have to produce printout of the registration slip at the time of the process, along with all original qualification certificates.

• The willing aspirants will have to be physically present.

• If the seats belonging to a particular category remain vacant, they will be transferred to candidates from other reserved categories.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.