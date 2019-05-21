English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIIMS PG Result 2019: AIIMS Declares Result for MD,MS, MDS at aiimsexams.org; Direct Link Here
The online 2019 AIIMS Result available in PDF format contains names of qualifying candidates and marks scored by them in the exam. The AIIMS Result 2019 has published the marks for both theory and practical components.
AIIMS Result 2019: The AIIMS PG Result 2019 for MD, MS, MDS courses was declared today (May 21). The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has declared the AIIMS Result 2019, AIIMS PG Result 2019, AIIMS 2019 PG Result at aiimsexams.org (https://www.aiimsexams.org/). The Exam Section of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has uploaded the AIIMS Result 2019, AIIMS PG Result 2019 in form of PDF.
The AIIMS Result 2019, AIIMS PG Result 2019, AIIMS 2019 PG Result is hosted through an active URL at the All India Institute of Medical Science’s homepage. Candidates can check the 2019 AIIMS PG Result with this direct link https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/Result%20%20MD-MS-MDS%20May%202019%20%20Final%20Print.pdf and get the AIIMS Result 2019. The national level medical-dental AIIMS PG exam was conducted on May 5, 2019.
AIIMS PG Result 2019: Download Steps
Check the AIIMS PG Result 2019 at the official website without the hassle of entering any kind of registration details-
Step 1: Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Exam Section aiimsexams.org
Step 2: On homepage AIIMS PG result 2019 a link is provided
Step 3: Click on it
Step 4: The AIIMS Result 2019, AIIMS PG Result 2019 will appear on the screen in PDF
Step 5: Download and take a print out of your AIIMS PG Result 2019
The AIIMS PG Result 2019 was declared for the following medical course is declared- Anaesthesiology, Anatomy, Biochemistry, Community Medicine, Dermatology & Venereology, Emergency Medicine, Geriatric Medicine, Hospital Administration, Medicine, Microbiology, Nuclear Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Ophthalmology, Paediatrics, Palliative Medicine, Pathology, Pharmacology, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Physiology, Psychiatry, Radiodiagnosis, Radiotherapy, Orthopaedics, Otorhinolaryngology, Surgery.
