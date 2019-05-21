Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

AIIMS PG Result 2019: AIIMS Declares Result for MD,MS, MDS at aiimsexams.org; Direct Link Here

The online 2019 AIIMS Result available in PDF format contains names of qualifying candidates and marks scored by them in the exam. The AIIMS Result 2019 has published the marks for both theory and practical components.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 21, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AIIMS PG Result 2019: AIIMS Declares Result for MD,MS, MDS at aiimsexams.org; Direct Link Here
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
AIIMS Result 2019: The AIIMS PG Result 2019 for MD, MS, MDS courses was declared today (May 21). The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has declared the AIIMS Result 2019, AIIMS PG Result 2019, AIIMS 2019 PG Result at aiimsexams.org (https://www.aiimsexams.org/). The Exam Section of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has uploaded the AIIMS Result 2019, AIIMS PG Result 2019 in form of PDF.

The online 2019 AIIMS Result available in PDF format contains names of qualifying candidates and marks scored by them in the exam. The AIIMS Result 2019 has published the marks for both theory and practical components.

The AIIMS Result 2019, AIIMS PG Result 2019, AIIMS 2019 PG Result is hosted through an active URL at the All India Institute of Medical Science’s homepage. Candidates can check the 2019 AIIMS PG Result with this direct link https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/Result%20%20MD-MS-MDS%20May%202019%20%20Final%20Print.pdf and get the AIIMS Result 2019. The national level medical-dental AIIMS PG exam was conducted on May 5, 2019.

AIIMS PG Result 2019: Download Steps

Check the AIIMS PG Result 2019 at the official website without the hassle of entering any kind of registration details-

Step 1: Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Exam Section aiimsexams.org
Step 2: On homepage AIIMS PG result 2019 a link is provided
Step 3: Click on it
Step 4: The AIIMS Result 2019, AIIMS PG Result 2019 will appear on the screen in PDF
Step 5: Download and take a print out of your AIIMS PG Result 2019

The AIIMS PG Result 2019 was declared for the following medical course is declared- Anaesthesiology, Anatomy, Biochemistry, Community Medicine, Dermatology & Venereology, Emergency Medicine, Geriatric Medicine, Hospital Administration, Medicine, Microbiology, Nuclear Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Ophthalmology, Paediatrics, Palliative Medicine, Pathology, Pharmacology, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Physiology, Psychiatry, Radiodiagnosis, Radiotherapy, Orthopaedics, Otorhinolaryngology, Surgery.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram