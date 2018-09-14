AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2018: 183 Faculty Jobs, Apply From 20th September 2018

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 183 Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts has been released on the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur - aiimsraipur.edu.in.AIIMS Raipur aims to select candidates on direct recruitment/deputation basis/retired faculty on contract basis in various departments of AIIMS, Raipur.The application process for this recruitment drive is scheduled to begin on 20th September 2018, 10am and interested candidates must apply online on or before 3rd November 2018, 5pm.AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Professor (Consultant): 41 PostsAdditional Professor: 34 PostsAssociate Professor: 54 PostsAssistant Professor: 54 PostsEligibility Criteria:The eligibility criteria, experience and pay scale varies for all the posts mentioned above. Candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.Official Advertisement:Age Limit:The upper age limit to apply for these posts is 58 years as on the closing date of the application process. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Application Fee:General/OBC : Rs. 2,000/-SC/ST: Rs 500/-