AIIMS Raipur Recruitment: Walk-in Interviews for 56 Senior Residents Posts Begin

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 56 vacancies for the post of Senior Residents has begun on the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur - aiimsraipur.edu.in.AIIMS, Raipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates to apply for posts in various departments for a period of 3 years under the Government of India Residency Scheme for AIIMS.‘Interview will be conducted every working day on first come first serve basis, till filling the vacant posts’ read the official notification. Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in Interviews on every working day between 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and follow the instructions below to download the prescribed official form:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in/ Step 2 –Click on link ‘Advertisement for recruitment to the post of Senior Residents in various departments of AIIMS, Raipur through walk-in- interview’ under Notice Board on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Download’Step 4 – a PDF file will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 6 – Fill the application form with required informationStep 7 – Applicants need to bring the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with other required documents at the time of Interview at the below mentioned address:‘Committee Room, 1st Floor, Medical College Building, Gate No. 5, AIIMS, Tatibandh, G.E. Road, Raipur (C.G.) – 492099’Direct Link - http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in/upload/vacancies/5b7e5bb5ce828_SR%20advt.%2Aug%2018.pdf Application Fee:Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000SC/ ST/ Women/ PWD – NILThe application fee needs to be paid in favour of “AIIMS Raipur” payable at Raipur via Demand Draft/ Banker’s Cheque.Total Posts: 56Anaesthesiology – 12Burns and Plastic Surgery – 2Cardiothoracic Surgery – 3Endocrinology and Metabolism – 3General Medicine – 14Neurology – 5Neurosurgery – 5Orthopaedics – 9Paediatrics – 1Trauma and Emergency (General Medicine) - 2The applicant must possess Post Graduate Medical Degree/ Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University/ Institute. The DMC/ DDC/ MCI/ State Registration is compulsory before joining, if the candidate gets selected.Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in/upload/vacancies/5b7e5bb5ce828_SR%20advt.%20Aug%2018.pdfThe age of the applicant must not be more than 37 years as on the date of Walk-in Interview. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.67,700 plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable).The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.