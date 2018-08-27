English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment: Walk-in Interviews for 56 Senior Residents Posts Begin
AIIMS, Raipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates to apply for posts in various departments for a period of 3 years under the Government of India Residency Scheme for AIIMS.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
Loading...
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 56 vacancies for the post of Senior Residents has begun on the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur - aiimsraipur.edu.in.
AIIMS, Raipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates to apply for posts in various departments for a period of 3 years under the Government of India Residency Scheme for AIIMS.
‘Interview will be conducted every working day on first come first serve basis, till filling the vacant posts’ read the official notification. Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in Interviews on every working day between 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and follow the instructions below to download the prescribed official form:
How to apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2018 for Senior Residents Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in/
Step 2 –Click on link ‘Advertisement for recruitment to the post of Senior Residents in various departments of AIIMS, Raipur through walk-in- interview’ under Notice Board on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Download’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required information
Step 7 – Applicants need to bring the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with other required documents at the time of Interview at the below mentioned address:
‘Committee Room, 1st Floor, Medical College Building, Gate No. 5, AIIMS, Tatibandh, G.E. Road, Raipur (C.G.) – 492099’
Direct Link - http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in/upload/vacancies/5b7e5bb5ce828_SR%20advt.%2Aug%2018.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST/ Women/ PWD – NIL
The application fee needs to be paid in favour of “AIIMS Raipur” payable at Raipur via Demand Draft/ Banker’s Cheque.
AIIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 56
Anaesthesiology – 12
Burns and Plastic Surgery – 2
Cardiothoracic Surgery – 3
Endocrinology and Metabolism – 3
General Medicine – 14
Neurology – 5
Neurosurgery – 5
Orthopaedics – 9
Paediatrics – 1
Trauma and Emergency (General Medicine) - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Post Graduate Medical Degree/ Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University/ Institute. The DMC/ DDC/ MCI/ State Registration is compulsory before joining, if the candidate gets selected.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.
Official Advertisement:
http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in/upload/vacancies/5b7e5bb5ce828_SR%20advt.%20Aug%2018.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant must not be more than 37 years as on the date of Walk-in Interview. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.67,700 plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable).
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
AIIMS, Raipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates to apply for posts in various departments for a period of 3 years under the Government of India Residency Scheme for AIIMS.
‘Interview will be conducted every working day on first come first serve basis, till filling the vacant posts’ read the official notification. Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in Interviews on every working day between 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and follow the instructions below to download the prescribed official form:
How to apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2018 for Senior Residents Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in/
Step 2 –Click on link ‘Advertisement for recruitment to the post of Senior Residents in various departments of AIIMS, Raipur through walk-in- interview’ under Notice Board on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Download’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required information
Step 7 – Applicants need to bring the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with other required documents at the time of Interview at the below mentioned address:
‘Committee Room, 1st Floor, Medical College Building, Gate No. 5, AIIMS, Tatibandh, G.E. Road, Raipur (C.G.) – 492099’
Direct Link - http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in/upload/vacancies/5b7e5bb5ce828_SR%20advt.%2Aug%2018.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST/ Women/ PWD – NIL
The application fee needs to be paid in favour of “AIIMS Raipur” payable at Raipur via Demand Draft/ Banker’s Cheque.
AIIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 56
Anaesthesiology – 12
Burns and Plastic Surgery – 2
Cardiothoracic Surgery – 3
Endocrinology and Metabolism – 3
General Medicine – 14
Neurology – 5
Neurosurgery – 5
Orthopaedics – 9
Paediatrics – 1
Trauma and Emergency (General Medicine) - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Post Graduate Medical Degree/ Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University/ Institute. The DMC/ DDC/ MCI/ State Registration is compulsory before joining, if the candidate gets selected.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.
Official Advertisement:
http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in/upload/vacancies/5b7e5bb5ce828_SR%20advt.%20Aug%2018.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant must not be more than 37 years as on the date of Walk-in Interview. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.67,700 plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable).
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jaaved Jaaferi, Salman Khan and Rs 12 Crore Take On Twitter and Its Trolls
- Stage Fright, What’s That? India’s Fresh-Faced Shooters Leave Indelible Mark at Asian Games
- Sui Dhaaga First Song Chaav Laaga Captures Mamta and Mauji's Struggles to Make It Big
- Rahul Doesn't Know Sangh or India, Says RSS After Congress Chief's Muslim Brotherhood Comment
- This Suzuki Swift Sport Drifting is no Less Than a Nissan GT-R: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...