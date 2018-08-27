GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment: Walk-in Interviews for 56 Senior Residents Posts Begin

AIIMS, Raipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates to apply for posts in various departments for a period of 3 years under the Government of India Residency Scheme for AIIMS.

Updated:August 27, 2018, 12:45 PM IST
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 56 vacancies for the post of Senior Residents has begun on the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur - aiimsraipur.edu.in.

‘Interview will be conducted every working day on first come first serve basis, till filling the vacant posts’ read the official notification. Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in Interviews on every working day between 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and follow the instructions below to download the prescribed official form:

How to apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2018 for Senior Residents Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in/

Step 2 –Click on link ‘Advertisement for recruitment to the post of Senior Residents in various departments of AIIMS, Raipur through walk-in- interview’ under Notice Board on the home page

Step 3 – Click on ‘Download’

Step 4 – a PDF file will display

Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout

Step 6 – Fill the application form with required information

Step 7 – Applicants need to bring the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with other required documents at the time of Interview at the below mentioned address:

‘Committee Room, 1st Floor, Medical College Building, Gate No. 5, AIIMS, Tatibandh, G.E. Road, Raipur (C.G.) – 492099’

Direct Link - http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in/upload/vacancies/5b7e5bb5ce828_SR%20advt.%2Aug%2018.pdf

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST/ Women/ PWD – NIL

The application fee needs to be paid in favour of “AIIMS Raipur” payable at Raipur via Demand Draft/ Banker’s Cheque.

AIIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 56
Anaesthesiology – 12
Burns and Plastic Surgery – 2
Cardiothoracic Surgery – 3
Endocrinology and Metabolism – 3
General Medicine – 14
Neurology – 5
Neurosurgery – 5
Orthopaedics – 9
Paediatrics – 1
Trauma and Emergency (General Medicine) - 2

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess Post Graduate Medical Degree/ Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University/ Institute. The DMC/ DDC/ MCI/ State Registration is compulsory before joining, if the candidate gets selected.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.

Official Advertisement:

http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in/upload/vacancies/5b7e5bb5ce828_SR%20advt.%20Aug%2018.pdf

Age Limit:

The age of the applicant must not be more than 37 years as on the date of Walk-in Interview. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.67,700 plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable).

Selection Process:

The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.

