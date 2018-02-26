English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIIMS Raipur Staff Nurse Grade 2 Results Declared; Check Now
AIIMS Raipur had organized the Computer Basis Test (CBT) on 9th September 2017, last year, at 15 cities across India. The institution aims to fill 400 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse.
The AIIMS Raipur Staff Nurse Grade-II CBT Exam was conducted in three shifts with different sets of question papers; therefore, the final merit list has been arrived at by using the equi-percentile method of normalization. (Screengrab)
AIIMS Raipur Staff Nurse Grade-II Results have been declared by the All India Institution of Medical Sciences, Raipur, on its official website - aiimsraipur.edu.in.
AIIMS Raipur had organized the Computer Basis Test (CBT) on 9th September 2017, last year, at 15 cities across India. The institution aims to fill 400 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse. A total of 29850 candidates had applied for the same out of 24347 have been reported to have appeared for the examination. Candidates can now check their result by following the instructions given below:
How to check AIIMS Raipur Staff Nurse Grade-II Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website of AIIMS, Raipur - http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Download’ given under
RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF STAFF NURSE GRADE-II (NURSING OFFICER) IN AIIMS, RAIPUR ON REGULAR BASIS – DECLARATION OF RESULT OF COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT)
Step 3 – It will take you to another page, where you need to again click on Download
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number or Application Number and search
Step 5 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in/upload/result/5a93c257cf63cWrite%20up%20of%20result%20of%20CBT-%20Staff%20Nurse%20Gr.II.pdf
The AIIMS Raipur Staff Nurse Grade-II CBT Exam was conducted in three shifts with different sets of question papers; therefore, the final merit list has been arrived at by using the equi-percentile method of normalization. Also, after analyzing objections for some questions, the examination Committee had excluded certain number of questions from final evaluation.
AIIMS Raipur will conduct the Skill Test only for candidates who will meet the prescribed cutoff for the Computer Based Test. And the examination scheme and schedule for the same will be released by AIIMS Raipur shortly on its official website. Candidates who have been shortlisted must keep a close tab on the website to stay up-to-date.
