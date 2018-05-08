AIIMS Recruitment 2018: 101 Group A/B Posts, Apply from 18th May 2018

AIIMS Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 101 vacancies for various Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ posts has been released on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi - aiims.edu. The application process is scheduled to begin from 18May 2018, Friday and will close on 18June 2018, 5:00PM, next month.Senior Biochemist - 2Blood Transfusion Officer - 2Scientist – II - 5Assistant Blood Transfusion Officer - 2Tutor in Nursing - 4Scientist –I - 5Clinical Pyschologist/Pyschologist - 4Assistant Administrative Officer - 4Transplant Co-ordinator - 1Medical Social Service Officer Grade –II - 3Junior Engineer (Civil) - 6Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 3Ophthalmic Technician Grade –I - 2Junior Physiotherapist/Occupational Therapist - 13Technical Assistant (ENT) - 2Fire Safety Officer - 1Assistant Dietician - 4Technician (Radiography) Grade – II - 12Technical Officer (CWS) - 2Social Psychologist - 3Life Guard - 1Physical Training Instructor - 2Technician (Radiology) - 18Applicants must read through the official advertisement to understand the eligibility criteria for the relevant post and the pay matrix at the url given below:Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500SC /ST Category – Rs.100Persons with Disabilities – NILThe applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 50 years. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the AIIMS.Group ‘A’ – The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test and an Interview.Group ‘B’ – The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test only.