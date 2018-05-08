English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIIMS Recruitment 2018: 101 Group A/B Posts, Apply from 18th May 2018
The application process is scheduled to begin from 18th May 2018, Friday and will close on 18th June 2018, 5:00 PM, next month.
AIIMS Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 101 vacancies for various Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ posts has been released on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi - aiims.edu. The application process is scheduled to begin from 18th May 2018, Friday and will close on 18th June 2018, 5:00PM, next month.
AIIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Group ‘A’: 24
Senior Biochemist - 2
Blood Transfusion Officer - 2
Scientist – II - 5
Assistant Blood Transfusion Officer - 2
Tutor in Nursing - 4
Scientist –I - 5
Clinical Pyschologist/Pyschologist - 4
Group ‘B’: 77
Assistant Administrative Officer - 4
Transplant Co-ordinator - 1
Medical Social Service Officer Grade –II - 3
Junior Engineer (Civil) - 6
Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 3
Ophthalmic Technician Grade –I - 2
Junior Physiotherapist/Occupational Therapist - 13
Technical Assistant (ENT) - 2
Fire Safety Officer - 1
Assistant Dietician - 4
Technician (Radiography) Grade – II - 12
Technical Officer (CWS) - 2
Social Psychologist - 3
Life Guard - 1
Physical Training Instructor - 2
Technician (Radiology) - 18
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to understand the eligibility criteria for the relevant post and the pay matrix at the url given below:
https://mail.aiims.edu/images/pdf/recruitment/advertisement/recttcell-3-5-18.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500
SC /ST Category – Rs.100
Persons with Disabilities – NIL
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 50 years. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the AIIMS.
Selection Process:
Group ‘A’ – The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test and an Interview.
Group ‘B’ – The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test only.
