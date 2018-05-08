GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AIIMS Recruitment 2018: 101 Group A/B Posts, Apply from 18th May 2018

The application process is scheduled to begin from 18th May 2018, Friday and will close on 18th June 2018, 5:00 PM, next month.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 8, 2018, 2:22 PM IST
Picture for representation.
 AIIMS Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 101 vacancies for various Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ posts has been released on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS),  New Delhi - aiims.edu. The application process is scheduled to begin from 18th May 2018, Friday and will close on 18th June 2018, 5:00PM, next month.

AIIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Group ‘A’: 24

Senior Biochemist - 2

Blood Transfusion Officer - 2

Scientist – II - 5

Assistant Blood Transfusion Officer - 2

Tutor in Nursing - 4

Scientist –I - 5

Clinical Pyschologist/Pyschologist - 4

Group ‘B’: 77

Assistant Administrative Officer - 4

Transplant Co-ordinator - 1

Medical Social Service  Officer Grade –II - 3

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 6

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 3

Ophthalmic Technician Grade –I - 2

Junior Physiotherapist/Occupational Therapist - 13

Technical Assistant (ENT) - 2

Fire Safety Officer - 1

Assistant Dietician - 4

Technician (Radiography) Grade – II - 12

Technical Officer (CWS) - 2

Social Psychologist - 3

Life Guard - 1

Physical Training Instructor - 2

Technician (Radiology) - 18

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must read through the official advertisement to understand the eligibility criteria for the relevant post and the pay matrix at the url given below:

https://mail.aiims.edu/images/pdf/recruitment/advertisement/recttcell-3-5-18.pdf


Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500

SC /ST Category – Rs.100

Persons with Disabilities – NIL

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 50 years. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the AIIMS.

Selection Process:

Group ‘A’ – The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test and an Interview.

Group ‘B’ – The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test only.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
