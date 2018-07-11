English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AIIMS Recruitment 2018: 129 Senior Residents Posts, Apply from 14th July 2018
The application process for the same will begin from 14th July 2018, 11:00 AM and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 24th July 2018, 5:00 PM.
Screenshot taken from the official website of AIIMS Raipur.
AIIMS Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 129 vacancies for the post of Senior Residents has been released on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur - aiimsraipur.edu.in. AIIMS Raipur aims to recruit candidates on Contract basis for a tenure of 3 year under Government of India Residency Scheme for various departments. The application process for the same will begin from 14th July 2018, 11:00 AM and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 24th July 2018, 5:00 PM.
AIIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 129
Anaesthesiology – 7
Biochemistry – 6
Burns & Plastic Surgery – 4
Cardiology – 3
Cardiothoracic Surgery – 4
Community & Family Medicine – 8
Dermatology – 1
Endocrinology and Metabolism – 7
ENT – 1
General Medicine – 12
General Surgery – 6
Microbiology – 3
Neonatology – 3
Neurology – 6
Neurosurgery – 6
Nuclear Medicine – 2
Obstetrics & Gynaecology – 5
Paediatric Surgery – 4
Paediatrics – 8
Pathology & Lab Medicine – 3
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation – 2
Pulmonary Medicine – 6
Radio diagnosis – 11
Radiotherapy – 2
Transfusion Medicine – 3
Trauma & Emergency – 6
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must possess a Post Graduate Medical Degree/Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University/ Institute.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in/upload/vacancies/5b4313a83fa9e_Final%20Web%20Advt%20SR%20(1).pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants must not be more than 37 years. Age relaxation rules apply as per the norms stated in above advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.67,700.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Application Fee:
Unreserved/OBC Category- Rs.1000
Women/PWD/SC/ST Category - NIL
Important Dates:
Start date of Submission of Online Application – 14th July 2018
Last date of Submission of Online Application – 24th July 2018
Date of Interview (Tentative) – 27th and 28th July 2018
