AIIMS Recruitment 2018: 129 Senior Residents Posts, Apply from 14th July 2018

AIIMS Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 129 vacancies for the post of Senior Residents has been released on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur - aiimsraipur.edu.in. AIIMS Raipur aims to recruit candidates on Contract basis for a tenure of 3 year under Government of India Residency Scheme for various departments. The application process for the same will begin from 14th July 2018, 11:00 AM and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 24th July 2018, 5:00 PM.Total Posts: 129Anaesthesiology – 7Biochemistry – 6Burns & Plastic Surgery – 4Cardiology – 3Cardiothoracic Surgery – 4Community & Family Medicine – 8Dermatology – 1Endocrinology and Metabolism – 7ENT – 1General Medicine – 12General Surgery – 6Microbiology – 3Neonatology – 3Neurology – 6Neurosurgery – 6Nuclear Medicine – 2Obstetrics & Gynaecology – 5Paediatric Surgery – 4Paediatrics – 8Pathology & Lab Medicine – 3Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation – 2Pulmonary Medicine – 6Radio diagnosis – 11Radiotherapy – 2Transfusion Medicine – 3Trauma & Emergency – 6The applicants must possess a Post Graduate Medical Degree/Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University/ Institute.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in/upload/vacancies/5b4313a83fa9e_Final%20Web%20Advt%20SR%20(1).pdfThe age of the applicants must not be more than 37 years. Age relaxation rules apply as per the norms stated in above advertisement.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.67,700.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.Unreserved/OBC Category- Rs.1000Women/PWD/SC/ST Category - NILStart date of Submission of Online Application – 14th July 2018Last date of Submission of Online Application – 24th July 2018Date of Interview (Tentative) – 27th and 28th July 2018