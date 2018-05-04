GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AIIMS Recruitment 2018: 150 Senior Resident/PDF Posts at Bhubaneswar, Application Process Begins 7th May 2018

AIIMS Bhubaneswar aims to recruit Senior Residents for the period of 3 years and for a maximum period of one year for Post Doctoral Fellow (PDF) in Critical Care Medicine and Palliative Care Medicine.

Updated:May 4, 2018, 6:16 PM IST
Screenshot taken from the official website http://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/
AIIMS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 150 vacancies for the post of Senior Residents and Post Doctoral Fellowship is scheduled to begin on Monday, 7th May 2018, next week on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar - aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar aims to recruit Senior Residents for the period of 3 years and for a maximum period of one year for Post Doctoral Fellow (PDF) in Critical Care Medicine and Palliative Care Medicine. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 26th May 2018.

AIIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Senior Resident: 148

Anaesthesiology - 6

Burns & Plastic Surgery - 6

Cardiology - 5

Endocrinology - 7

FMT - 2

Gastroenterology - 7

General Medicine - 16

General Surgery - 17

Hospital Administration - 2

Medical Oncology - 10

Neonatology / Paediatrics - 12

Neurology - 7

Neurosurgery - 6

Nuclear Medicine - 4

O & G - 1

Ophthalmology - 1

Paediatric Surgery - 8

PMR - 3

Radio-diagnosis - 11

Surgical Oncology - 11

Transfusion Medicine - 2

Urology - 6

Post-Doctoral Fellowship: 2

Critical Care - 1

Palliative Medicine - 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Senior Resident – The applicant must possess Postgraduate Medical degree in MD/ MS/ DM/ M.Ch/ MHA in their respective disciplines from a medical institute recognized by MCI / Institute of National Importance.

Post-Doctoral Fellowship – The applicant must be MD/ MS/ DNB/ MCh/ DM from a recognised institute or any other qualification approved by the AIIMS for this purpose from time to time in any of the following specialities - Anaesthesiology, Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine, Paediatrics, General Surgery and Emergency Medicine.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the criteria in detail:

http://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/admin/Document/WhatNew/WhatNew-662.pdf

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test and an Interview.

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000

SC/ST Category – Rs.500

OPH Category – NIL

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
