GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

AIIMS Recruitment 2018: 2000 Nursing Officer Jobs, Apply Before 29th October 2018

AIIMS is inviting applications for candidates via this direct recruitment drive and the selected candidates will be appointed as Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse-Grade-II) Group ‘B’ at AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Raipur.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 5, 2018, 12:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AIIMS Recruitment 2018: 2000 Nursing Officer Jobs, Apply Before 29th October 2018
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
AIIMS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 2000 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer has begun on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) – aiimsexams.org. AIIMS is inviting applications for candidates via this direct recruitment drive and the selected candidates will be appointed as Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse-Grade-II) Group ‘B’ at AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Raipur.

AIIMS Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:

AIIMS Bhopal - 600
AIIMS Jodhpur - 600
AIIMS Patna - 500
AIIMS Raipur - 300
Application Fee:
General/OBC – Rs.1500
SC/ST – Rs.1200

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities – NIL

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be registered as Nurses and Midwife in State/ Indian Nursing Council and must possess B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing or B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery along with two-years post qualification experience in a minimum 50 bedded hospital.

Official Advertisement:

https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/advt%20of%20nursing%20officer%20for%204%20AIIMS.pdf

Age-Limit:

The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21-30 years as on 29th October 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement given above.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected via a Computer Based Test which is scheduled to be held on 7th December 2018. AIIMS will release the result of the same on 18th December 2018.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be placed in Level 7 in the Pay Matrix (pre-revised Pay Band-2) and will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4600/-

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...