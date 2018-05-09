AIIMS Recruitment 2018: 23 Assistant Professor Posts at AIIMS New Delhi, Walk-in Interviews on 6th & 7th June 2018

AIIMS Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 23 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor has been released on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi - aiims.edu. The premier medical institute aims hire eligible candidates on Contractual basis for a period of 1 year. AIIMS, New Delhi is scheduled to organize Walk-in Interviews on 6and 7June 2018 next month and interested candidates must follow the instructions below to download the Application Form and arrive at the Interview venue at 9:00AM sharp.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.aiims.edu/en.htmlStep 2 - Click on 'Recruitment' under 'Notices' tabStep 3 - Click on 'AIIMS Recruitment'Step 4 - Click on the link 'Advertisement to the post of Assistant Professor in various disciplines/ specialties on contractual basis at AIIMS, New Delhi'Step 5 - Download the prescribed format of Application formStep 6 - Fill the application form and carry it along with other required documents at the time of interview at the following venue:‘Committee Room adjacent to the Office of Director, AIIMS, New Delhi’Total Posts: 23Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology - 5Assistant Professor of Dermatology and Venereology - 1Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicines - 1Assistant Professor of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders - 2Assistant Professor of Medicines - 2Assistant Professor of Neuroanaesthesiology - 1Assistant Professor of Medical Oncology - 4Assistant Professor of Neuro - Surgery - 1Assistant Professor of Nephrology - 2Assistant Professor of Laboratory Medicines - 1Assistant Professor of Geriatric Medicines - 1Assistant Professor of G.I Surgery and Liver Transplantation - 1Assistant Professor of Pediatric Cardiology – 1Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology - 6th June 2018Assistant Professor of Dermatology and Venereology - 6th June 2018Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicines - 6th June 2018Assistant Professor of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders - 6th June 2018Assistant Professor of Medicines - 6th June 2018Assistant Professor of Neuroanaesthesiology - 6th June 2018Assistant Professor of Medical Oncology - 7th June 2018Assistant Professor of Neuro - Surgery - 7th June 2018Assistant Professor of Nephrology - 7th June 2018Assistant Professor of Laboratory Medicines - 7th June 2018Assistant Professor of Geriatric Medicines - 7th June 2018Assistant Professor of G.I Surgery and Liver Transplantation - 7th June 2018Assistant Professor of Pediatric Cardiology - 7th June 2018Applicants are advised to read through the official notification to understand the eligibility criteria for each post.The age of the applicant should not be more than 50 years. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.1,00,000.The candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.