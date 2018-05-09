English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIIMS Recruitment 2018: 23 Assistant Professor Posts at AIIMS New Delhi, Walk-in Interviews on 6th & 7th June 2018
The premier medical institute AIMS hire eligible candidates on contractual basis for a period of 1 year. The interview will be in a walk in format on June 6, 2018 and June 7, 2018.
AIIMS Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 23 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor has been released on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi - aiims.edu. The premier medical institute aims hire eligible candidates on Contractual basis for a period of 1 year. AIIMS, New Delhi is scheduled to organize Walk-in Interviews on 6th and 7th June 2018 next month and interested candidates must follow the instructions below to download the Application Form and arrive at the Interview venue at 9:00AM sharp.
How to apply for AIIMS Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.aiims.edu/en.html
Step 2 - Click on 'Recruitment' under 'Notices' tab
Step 3 - Click on 'AIIMS Recruitment'
Step 4 - Click on the link 'Advertisement to the post of Assistant Professor in various disciplines/ specialties on contractual basis at AIIMS, New Delhi'
Step 5 - Download the prescribed format of Application form
Step 6 - Fill the application form and carry it along with other required documents at the time of interview at the following venue:
‘Committee Room adjacent to the Office of Director, AIIMS, New Delhi’
AIIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 23
Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology - 5
Assistant Professor of Dermatology and Venereology - 1
Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicines - 1
Assistant Professor of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders - 2
Assistant Professor of Medicines - 2
Assistant Professor of Neuroanaesthesiology - 1
Assistant Professor of Medical Oncology - 4
Assistant Professor of Neuro - Surgery - 1
Assistant Professor of Nephrology - 2
Assistant Professor of Laboratory Medicines - 1
Assistant Professor of Geriatric Medicines - 1
Assistant Professor of G.I Surgery and Liver Transplantation - 1
Assistant Professor of Pediatric Cardiology – 1
Interview Schedule:
Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology - 6th June 2018
Assistant Professor of Dermatology and Venereology - 6th June 2018
Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicines - 6th June 2018
Assistant Professor of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders - 6th June 2018
Assistant Professor of Medicines - 6th June 2018
Assistant Professor of Neuroanaesthesiology - 6th June 2018
Assistant Professor of Medical Oncology - 7th June 2018
Assistant Professor of Neuro - Surgery - 7th June 2018
Assistant Professor of Nephrology - 7th June 2018
Assistant Professor of Laboratory Medicines - 7th June 2018
Assistant Professor of Geriatric Medicines - 7th June 2018
Assistant Professor of G.I Surgery and Liver Transplantation - 7th June 2018
Assistant Professor of Pediatric Cardiology - 7th June 2018
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official notification to understand the eligibility criteria for each post.
https://mail.aiims.edu/images/pdf/recruitment/advertisement/facultycell-8-5-18.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 50 years. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.1,00,000.
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.
